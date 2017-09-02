News By Tag
Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2017 – 2024
The Artificial Pancreas Systems Market accounted to USD 80.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Artificial Pancreas Systems Market – Market Segmentation:
By devices the market for artificial pancreas systems market is segmented into threshold suspend device system, non-threshold suspend device system, control to range system, control to target system,
On the basis of end-users the artificial pancreas systems market is segmented into hospital, clinics, home care, and ambulatory center.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
Some of the major players operating in artificial pancreas systems market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care, Roche, Pancreum, Inc., TypeZero Technologies, LLC, Beta Bionics, Dexcom Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical among others.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
