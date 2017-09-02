News By Tag
New Emergency Body Armour Will Help Protect Civilians
Following a number of well documented knife attacks on civilians in recent years, PPSS Group started a comprehensive R&D project with the aim to design a ultra-lightweight body armour that can be strategically located in public places and deployed within a very few seconds, in case of emergency.
The UK firm is now making this new 'Emergency Body Armour' available to airports, train stations, hospitals, city centre hotels, and other key locations civilians may flee to and seek shelter when faced by a suddenly occurring threat.
According to the company behind this concept, this latest 'Emergency Body Armour' also offers unmatched protection from blunt force trauma injuries, usually suffered following an assault by a blunt object.
A top healthcare security specialist in Britain wished to remain anonymous, but commented: "To have something small, compact and lightweight stashed away or strategically placed that you could pull out and throw on, would make a huge difference between a potential life and death situation."
Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group strongly agrees with this statement. Presenting at yesterday's global product launch at London's Hilton Canary Wharf Hotel he said: "An Emergency Body Armour makes sense, and it will help to protect human lives and reduce the number of casualties when a serious threat occurs."
Website: http://www.emergencybodyarmour.com/
Following the issuing of body armour to all Police Forces in the UK in the 90s, many hospital and university security teams have now equipped their teams with stab resistant vests since. The same can be said for several public sector enforcement teams, such as Trading Standards, Licensing, Community Safety, Environmental Health and Car Parking Enforcement.
