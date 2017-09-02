News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UNCF Institutions Offering Millions In Scholarships At Upcoming Empower Me Tour In Minneapolis
Last year, nearly $4 million in scholarships were awarded by UNCF Member Schools at UNCF's Empower Me Tour, a free traveling college and career readiness expo set to present a new season of opportunity to award Minnesota seniors with scholarships.
Education challenges are great in Minnesota. Making it through high school prepared to enter college is the first critical education milestone in a student's plan for a brilliant future. "Getting students of color to and through college is an attainable goal that UNCF is making a reality through programs such as the Empower Me Tour", said Paulette Jackson, UNCF's Vice President of National Development. UNCF partners know the value of supporting communities by empowering parents and students with resources and opportunities to pursue a higher education, resulting in decreasing the education achievement gap that divides communities and perpetuates poverty. These goals would not be possible without the generous support from sponsors and partnerships with major school districts like Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) and Saint Paul Public Schools (SPPS), serving 23,689 (66%) and 37,605 (76%) students of color, respectively.
Ms. Talaya Quinn, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis was selected as a Target scholar admitted to Wilberforce University in Ohio during last year's Empower Me Tour. When asked what the scholarship meant to her, Ms. Quinn stated, "the honor allowed me to stay self-motivated as a leader within my family and class and provided me the opportunity to focus on impacting the women around me and within my family". Ms. Quinn was born in Chicago, Illinois in a generation of high school-aged single mothers, which impacted her mission to achieve greatness. Her mother positively influenced her thinking by filling their home with love and learning. It was the family's move to Minneapolis that changed her trajectory by making room in her life to pursue her passions and her love for social work. (Source: UNCF.org, 2016)
Parents have an opportunity to participate in a meeting the evening before the expo at Minneapolis Public Schools headquarters to receive expert tips on how to financially prepare their child(ren) for their higher education journey. The Empower Me Tour affords students the opportunity to participate in HBCU workshops with award-winning speakers, presenters, and recruiters who will be offering onsite admissions and academic scholarships. "The EMT makes the dream of higher education a reality for many young people in America by empowering students and parents with the information, tools and resources they need all in one place to help students achieve their dreams", said Gigi Dixon, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Wells Fargo.
The EMT is free for all participants. Parents are invited to attend the opening kick-off at Minneapolis Public Schools' Davis Center on Sept. 21, followed by the Minneapolis Convention Center Sept. 22. The EMT heads to Oakland, CA on Oct. 18-19; Chicago, IL on Nov. 1-2; Cincinnati, OH on Nov. 15-16; and Dallas, TX on Dec. 4-5. The UNCF EMT is supported by presenting sponsor Target, founding partner Wells Fargo, FedEx and P&G. You can follow EMT and get regular updates at: www.EmpowerMeTour.org and on social media.
Instagram: @UNCF (http://www.instagram.com/
Twitter: @UNCF (http://www.twitter.com/
Facebook: UNCF (http://www.facebook.com/
###
About UNCF: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste". Learn more at www.UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter, @UNCF and #EmpowerMeTour.
Contact
Monique Linder
OMG Media Solutions
***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse