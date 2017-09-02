Advanced Manufacturing Leadership Award presented to ITI Chairman, Mike Lemon National Council for Advanced Manufacturing (NACFAM) recognizes International TechneGroup Leader ITI Chairman Mike Lemon receiving NACFAM Advanced Manufacturing Leadership Award MILFORD, Ohio - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI) is pleased to announce the nomination of ITI Chairman and Chief Strategist, Mike Lemon, for the National Council for Advanced Manufacturing (NACFAM) Advanced Manufacturing Leadership Award. The award is an annual signature event, celebrating excellence in manufacturing leadership and honoring a corporate executive who is transforming his/her company during an era of profound change.



This year's award was presented to Lemon on September 7th, at the 2017 Annual NACFAM Conference held in Arlington, VA. "Mike Lemon's many years leading ITI reflects the high value we place on this award and the leadership qualities we strive to recognize in the nation's advanced manufacturing community," stated Rusty Patterson, NACFAM CEO.



In his 34 years with ITI, Lemon has helped the company become an international leader in



"I have known Mike for 21 years," stated Robert Kiggans, Vice Chairman, ITI. "During this time I have witnessed Mike's genuine commitment to ITI and its employees, and his dedication to serving the nation's advanced manufacturing community."



In addition to Lemon's leadership contributions in the manufacturing sector, he has also donated America Makes. At the local level, he has invested personal and professional time by supporting career days at surrounding high schools, investing in initiatives such as VREP and sponsoring PhD candidates with paid project work in areas such as computer-aided analysis.



At the collegiate level, Lemon supports up to ten paid co-op internships per semester for qualified students from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati State, and Xavier University. Mike uses his role as Mechanical Engineering Advisory Board Member for the University of Cincinnati's College of Engineering and Applied Sciences to connect students and faculty with industry opportunities that are linked to research, development and employment.



"I am honored to receive this year's NACFAM Leadership Award," stated Lemon. "I am proud to lead such an innovative and entrepreneurial company, that so many global manufacturers trust for interoperability solutions."



About ITI



International TechneGroup Inc. began in 1983 with a mission to help manufacturers drive innovation and time to market by applying computer-aided product development to engineering problems. Today, ITI is the global leader providing reliable interoperability, validation and migration solutions for product data and related systems. For more information visit



About the National Council for Advanced Manufacturing (NACFAM)



Founded in 1989, NACFAM is the non-partisan voice of advanced manufacturing in Washington, DC, advocating manufacturing- related policy and program solutions to help revitalize the U.S. manufacturing sector in four key areas: technological innovation, supply chain integration, sustainable manufacturing, and talent development. For more information visit



