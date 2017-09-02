Country(s)
IT Support Company Growth Continues In Central London, Essex & Berkshire
Curo Support continue to grow their IT Support offerings throughout the South East of England.
Curo Support Services Ltd have been working for over 19 years delivering enterprise class support services to small and medium size businesses. Initially launching their IT support services in Central London in 2008 and offering high availability support to large firms in the heart of London. In 2002 Curo expanded their coverage from central London and encapsulated Essex and East of London. Offering the same great services to SME's throughout the area of the M25 and through into Essex. As of March 2017 they have opened their support offerings to the West of London and through as far as East Berkshire.
Curo are proud of their high customer retention rates, through high levels of support, committing to and completing projects on time and on budget. Curo's continued growth is credited to their high levels of commitment and skills that is offered to their customers.
Curo employ and train individuals that are experts in their fields. With escalation services to ensure that the right person is always looking into the issues that our customers have. Solid account management to ensure that there is accountability for all elements of work carried out. Always providing the best possible service is our goal and we are proud to say that we achieve it.
Curo's Services
IT Support Services
Curo offers IT Support for both Mac and PC based businesses from their IT support centres in Central London, Berkshire and Essex. Providing clients with a localised point of contact for a while range of IT Support services.
With a wide range of support offerings to meet each individual clients requirements. From simple remote support contracts for when it's absolutely needed and your local staff are unable to resolve issues to a comprehensive contract that covers all elements of the IT within your business. Including all peripherals, software, internet devices, connections and printers.
Network Management
Curo's Network Management Services allow you to concentrate on running your business while we ensure that your network is managed, optimised and benefits your business. This allows our clients to concentrate on what they do best and we concentrate on doing what we do best by keeping your business network running optimally. That's why when using our Network Management Services, with Curo as an outsourced IT department for your organisation, we will be your advisor on procuring new hardware, software as well as monitoring essential network tasks and operations, ensuring the highest possible performance. Curo Support use industry standard software for remote uptime monitoring and will normally know before our customers do that something needs attention in your environment.
Cloud Services
If you are looking to decentralise your IT and move to cloud solutions, Curo offer a complete range of cloud services and cloud servers to meet your needs. Whether at the desktop level utilising Office 365 to cover your office application, data sharing and email requirements or high performance servers to deal with your requirements for database or application based services similar to Microsoft Azure, with Curo Cloud they are able to deliver on all of the above and everything in between with our high performance datacenter.
Projects & Consultancy
Curo Support are proud to offer their projects and consultancy services that cover areas such as office relocations, LAN & WAN based network design and implementation, PC & Server hardware revisions and replacement strategies. Operating systems upgrades, patches and services pack rollouts. Network security services covering firewalls, network based anti-virus and malware detection. Moving to new email and communications platforms, including the use of remote working solutions to simplify geographically disparate work forces and home working. CRM implementations to meet the requirements of your business to name a few.
Additional services
Along with the above services that Curo offer, our service offerings are extensive and include the following.
• Backup & Disaster Recovery
• Cabling & Switches
• Firewalls & Anti-Virus
• IT Support
• Leased Lines
• Network Management
• Office Phone Solutions
• Office Relocations
• PC, Laptop & Mac Support
• Projects & Consultancy
• Printer Support
• Server Installations & Upgrades
