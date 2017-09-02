Reliance Jio Gears Up To Launch New Products As It Turns One

Jio Phone Crosses 6 Million Bookings Delivery To Start Soon. Stay with Us.

-- Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom industry in India has come very far in a very span of time. Before, the telecom operator completed one year in the market with the launch of Jio 4G Feature Phone. This affordable 4G device was announced by Mukesh Ambani at the annual general meeting of RIL. Jio has been able to garner a lot of traction because of its super affordable tariff plans that were made available by the company after back to back free offers. Currently, Jio is the only operator offering VoLTE, which differentiates it from the rivals. However, established operators like Idea and Airtel are also likely to introduce this service very soon. The VoLTE technology uses the same network for voice calls thus providing more clarity.Jio Phone online & offline Booking:The company had to hold the booking of Jio Phone as it received over 6 million requests in less than 2 days. The delivery of the 4G feature phone is expected to begin September 21 as the telecom operator plans to deliver 1 lakh handsets per day. Those who were not able to book Jio Phone can register to receive the updates. During the period, pre-booking was available across different channels. Users could book Jio Phone online through Jio.com & MyJio app or offline through authorized retailers. For booking Jio Phone you need to make an initial payment of Rs. 500, the remaining amount of Rs. 1000 is payable at the time of receiving the handset.Launch of Jio DTH Service:Reliance Jio is slated to launch many products in the coming time as a number of leaks have surfaced online. Among the most anticipated services, Jio DTH service is most awaited, once again because of the breakthrough technology and the amazing freebies. If the rumors are to be believed, Jio DTH service will launch with welcome offer providing three months of free subscription. The company is also testing its fiber broadband service which is also expected to launch very soon. There might be an official announcement about these new services around Diwali.Jio has broken several records in the past one year with its mission digital India. Due to the launch of unlimited data and voice calls there is a shift in the customer behavior. With high-speed 4G data, people are consuming more content online. With Jio continuing its offers this trend is set to remain active in the future as well.JioGuy.com brings news, updates, offers, recharge plans and product announcements of the telecom operator, Jio. The information available is collected from different sources to give users clear insights.For more information visit our website:-www.jioguy.com