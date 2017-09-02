News By Tag
Connected Medical Device Market Size Forecast, Trends and Demand Analysis Report 2024
Global connected medical device market is anticipated to reach USD 73.1 billion by 2024 from USD 17.0 billion in 2016 and predicted to grow at an exponential CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, 2016-2024.
Global connected medical devices market is majorly uplifted by deployment of innovative technology and equipments in healthcare sector. Rising need of home care assistance for elderly patients and improvement in home healthcare services is fostering the adoption rate of connected medical devices. Implementation of big data analytics and cloud based technology in healthcare sector to provide electronic health record systems in medical settings helps in effective diagnosis of patients. Global connected medical device market is anticipated to reach USD 73.1 billion by 2024 from USD 17.0 billion in 2016 and predicted to grow at an exponential CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, 2016-2024. Countries such as China, Japan, Korea and India contributing high adoption rate of fitness and wellness devices. China and Japan together occupies 16% share of global medical technology market which is benefitting the expansion of connected medical devices market in the region.
Market Segmentation
The segmentation of global connected medical devices market
· Based on Product Type
o Blood Pressure Monitors
o ECG Monitors
o Safety Monitoring Devices
o Activity Monitoring Devices
o Others ( Pulse oximeters, Pill Dispensers)
· By Devices
o Wearables
o Non-Wearables
· Based on Application
o Remote Monitoring
o Consultation and Diagnosis services
o Treatment services
o Fitness and Wellness services
· By End-User
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Individual Consumers
o Home Healthcare
Based on Geography
o North America (U.S. & Canada)
o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)
o Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE)
o Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)
o Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA)
o Rest of World
"Global Connected Medical Device Market Outlook 2024" contains detailed overview of the global connected medical device market in terms of market segmentation based on product type, by device, by application and by end-user.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Sacle) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global connected medical device market which includes profiling of companies of Johnson & Johnson, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Inc.etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global connected medical device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Based in the US, Goldstein Research
Send Us Sample Request@
