Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Connected Medical Device Market Size Forecast, Trends and Demand Analysis Report 2024

Global connected medical device market is anticipated to reach USD 73.1 billion by 2024 from USD 17.0 billion in 2016 and predicted to grow at an exponential CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, 2016-2024.
 
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Wide adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare industry is transforming connected medical devices market.

Global connected medical devices market is majorly uplifted by deployment of innovative technology and equipments in healthcare sector. Rising need of home care assistance for elderly patients and improvement in home healthcare services is fostering the adoption rate of connected medical devices. Implementation of big data analytics and cloud based technology in healthcare sector to provide electronic health record systems in medical settings helps in effective diagnosis of patients. Global connected medical device market is anticipated to reach USD 73.1 billion by 2024 from USD 17.0 billion in 2016 and predicted to grow at an exponential CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, 2016-2024. Countries such as China, Japan, Korea and India contributing high adoption rate of fitness and wellness devices. China and Japan together occupies 16% share of global medical technology market which is benefitting the expansion of connected medical devices market in the region.

Request for TOC@ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/toc-request/global-conn...

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of global connected medical devices market (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/pressrelease/remote-mon...) can be done on the following basis:

·        Based on Product Type

o   Blood Pressure Monitors

o   ECG Monitors

o   Safety Monitoring Devices

o   Activity Monitoring Devices

o   Others ( Pulse oximeters, Pill Dispensers)

·        By Devices

o   Wearables

o   Non-Wearables

·        Based on Application

o   Remote Monitoring

o   Consultation and Diagnosis services

o   Treatment services

o   Fitness and Wellness services

·        By End-User

o   Hospitals

o   Clinics

o   Individual Consumers

o   Home Healthcare

Based on Geography

o   North America (U.S. & Canada)

o   Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)

o   Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE)

o   Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)

o   Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA)

o   Rest of World

"Global Connected Medical Device Market Outlook 2024" contains detailed overview of the global connected medical device market in terms of market segmentation based on product type, by device, by application and by end-user.

This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global connected medical device market which includes profiling of companies of Johnson & Johnson, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Inc.etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global connected medical device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Goldstein Research

Based in the US, Goldstein Research (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/) currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions. Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.

Send Us Sample Request@ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-connected-medical-device-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada:  1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

