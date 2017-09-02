U.S. Power Market Report - Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

Spread the Word

-- IndexBox has just published a new report "U.S. Power, Distribution, And Specialty Transformer Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025".The report provides on an in-depth analysis of the U.S. power, distribution and specialty transformer market. It outlines the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the biggest players in the industry.Countries coverage: the U.S.Product coverage:Power and distribution transformers, excluding parts; Specialty transformers, excluding fluorescent lamp ballast; Fluorescent lamp ballasts; Commercial, institutional, and industrial general-purpose transformers, all voltages; Power regulators, boosters, and other transformers and parts for all transformers;Power, distribution, and specialty transformer manufacturing, nsk, totalAbstract:In 2015, the value of power, distribution and specialty transformer production in the U.S. amounted to $5.1B, waning by -8.1% against the previous year level. Overall, the U.S. power, distribution and specialty transformer output pursued a pronounced decline from 2007 to 2015. The total output figures decreased at an average annual rate of -4.5%. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011, when the output figure increased by +7% from the previous year level. Over the period under review, the total value of power, distribution and specialty transformer shipments in the United States attained its maximum level of $7.0B in 2008. Afterwards, the growth in terms of the power, distribution and specialty transformer production failed to regain its strength through to 2015.Power and distribution transformers, excluding parts was the major product category in the U.S. power, distribution and specialty transformer manufacturing, with a share in total output standing near 82% in 2015. Power, distribution, and specialty transformer manufacturing, nsk, total lagged far behing, accounting for only the 5% share. The other related products together comprised approx. 13% of the total output.Companies mentioned:Weg Electric Corp.,C.D. Technologies ,Powell Industries,Intermatic Incorporated,Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation,Cooper Power Systems,Bellofram Corporation,Transistor Devices,Delta Star,Power Partners,Electro-Mechanical Corporation,Solomon Transformers,Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives,Universal Lighting Technologies,SPX Transformer Solutions,Central Moloney,Pioneer Power Solutions,Pennsylvania Transformer Technology,Cg Power Systems USA,Sternschnuppe,Power Paragon,SPD Electrical Systems,Instrument Transformers,Holien,GE Drives & Controls,Pulse Electronics,ABB Holdings,Asea Brown Boveri,ABB Power T & D Company,Power Products,GE Grid SolutionsData coverage:• Power, distribution and specialty transformer market size;• Power, distribution and specialty transformer production, value of shipments;• Key market players and their profiles;• Exports, imports and trade balance;• Import and export prices;• Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;• Key industry statistics;• Life cycle of the power, distribution and specialty transformer industry;• Number of establishments and their locations;• Employment data;• Power, distribution and specialty transformer industry productivity.Reasons to buy this report:• Take advantage of the latest data;• Find deeper insights into current market developments;• Discover vital success factors affecting the market.