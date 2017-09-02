News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Two Salsa Dancers And A Fitness Entrepeneur In The Mix For A Great Show
This week on the G Request Show, Chris is joined by the Co-Directors of Dublin Salsa Academy and a former Bodybuilder, who has started her own business, so tune in.
Following Nicoleta, Chris will be joined by the Co-Directors of The Dublin Salsa Academy; Abel Herrera and his partner, Alina Sareikaite. They are here to discuss about the incredible success they have had, since setting up the Academy. We also put them to the test in a fun game of 'Would rather' to see what they would do. Not only that but we will be treated to an extraordinary 'Bachata' performance, right here on set.
You won't want to miss this one, so set that Sky box to record!
Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
Contact
G Request Entertainment
018196629
press@grequestshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse