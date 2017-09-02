 
News By Tag
* Entertainment Dublin TV
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dublin 1
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Two Salsa Dancers And A Fitness Entrepeneur In The Mix For A Great Show

This week on the G Request Show, Chris is joined by the Co-Directors of Dublin Salsa Academy and a former Bodybuilder, who has started her own business, so tune in.
 
 
Chris Onos, Alina Sareikaite, Abel Herrera
Chris Onos, Alina Sareikaite, Abel Herrera
DUBLIN 1, Ireland - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Our first guest will be Nutritionist, Personal Trainer and Teacher; Nicoleta Chiorean. As a former Body builder, she is no stranger to hard work and discipline. Strengths that she has utilised to set up her own business, Nirvana Fitness. Nicoleta, is here to talk about the obstacles she has faced and the  success she has had throughout her career in the fitness industry.

Following Nicoleta, Chris will be joined by the Co-Directors of The Dublin Salsa Academy; Abel Herrera and his partner, Alina Sareikaite. They are here to discuss about the incredible success they have had, since setting up the Academy. We also put them to the test in a fun game of 'Would rather' to see what they would do. Not only that but we will be treated to an extraordinary 'Bachata' performance, right here on set.

You won't want to miss this one, so set that Sky box to record!

Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/


About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

Contact
G Request Entertainment
018196629
press@grequestshow.com
End
Source:G Request Entertainment
Email:***@grequestshow.com
Posted By:***@grequestshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment Dublin TV
Industry:Media
Location:Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G Request Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share