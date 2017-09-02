U.S. Paper Market Report - Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Indexbox Industry:

* Business Location:

* Berkshire - Berkshire - England

End

-- IndexBox has just published a new report "U.S. Paper (Except Newsprint) Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025".The report provides on a detailed analysis of the U.S. paper market. It depicts the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains actual data on the biggest players in the industry.Countries coverage: the U.S.Product coverage:Bleached bristols and clay-coated, uncoated freesheet, cotton fiber, special industrial, packaging, and industrial converting papers; Construction paper; Disposable diapers and similar disposable products, made in paper mills; Sanitary tissue paper products, made in paper mills; Paper (except newsprint) mills, nsk, totalAbstract:In 2015, the value of paper production in the U.S. amounted to $40.6B, going down by -2.0% against the previous year level. Overall, the U.S. paper output pursued a mild decline from 2007 to 2015. The total output figures decreased at an average annual rate of -1.8%. The trend pattern was relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010, when the output figure increased by +2% from the previous year level. Over the period under review, the total value of paper shipments in the United States attained its maximum level of $46.0B in 2008. Afterwards, the growth in terms of the paper production failed to regain its strength through to 2015.Bleached bristols and clay-coated, uncoated freesheet, cotton fiber, special industrial, packaging, and industrial converting papers accounted for the highest share (47% in 2015) of U.S. paper manufacturing, leaving a considerable room for paper (except newsprint) mills, nsk, total (0%). The other related products with less notable individual shares together comprised approx. 53% of the total output.Companies mentioned:International Paper Company,Kimberly-Clark Corporation,Sca Americas,Pratt Industries (u.s.a.),P. H. Glatfelter Company,Clearwater Paper Corporation,Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation,Neenah Paper, Appvion,Hollingsworth & Vose Company,Nice-Pak Products,Expera Specialty Solutions,Sca Tissue North America,Crane & Co.,Blue Ridge Paper Products,SDW Holdings Corporation,Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging,Wausau Paper Corp.,Simpson Investment Company,Cellu Tissue Holdings,Kamilche Company,Newpage Holding Corporation,Verso Paper Holdings,Cycle Link (u.s.a.),Verso Paper Management,New-Indy Containerboard,Mondi Bags UsaData coverage:• Paper market size;• Paper production, value of shipments;• Key market players and their profiles;• Exports, imports and trade balance;• Import and export prices;• Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;• Key industry statistics;• Life cycle of the paper industry;• Number of establishments and their locations;• Employment data;• Paper industry productivity.Reasons to buy this report:• Take advantage of the latest data;• Find deeper insights into current market developments;• Discover vital success factors affecting the market.