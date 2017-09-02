News By Tag
thesqua.re Gears up for Singapore Grand Prix
Commencing Friday 15th September and concluding on Sunday 17th September, the Singapore Grand Prix is generally acknowledged as one of the most testing circuits in the world due to the high temperatures and challenging corners. The race, held under artificial lights, starts at 12:00 GMT and stretches over 137km.
First organised in 1961, the Singapore Grand Prix was formerly known as the Orient Year Grand Prix. Following Singapore's independence in 1965, the race was renamed the Singapore Grand Prix. In 1973, the Singapore Grand Prix was discontinued due to the unsuitability of the track. After a 35 year wait, the Singapore Grand Prix was relaunched, with the circuit overlooking the stunning Marina Bay.
In addition to the enthralling Grand Prix, Singapore GP PTE LTD, the organisers of the race, announced that, coinciding with the racing events, the Singapore Fringe Festival will be held. Featuring global acts such as Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, One Republic, Seal, Duran Duran, Seal and The Chainsmokers, the Singapore Fringe Festival will be held throughout the 799,000 square metre Circuit Park.
Moreover, Singapore is hosting several other Formula One themed marquee events in and around Marina Bay. Kick into high gear and visit the Pit Stop Exhibition at Orchard. Wander down memory lane and take in photographs of some iconic moments from the Marina Bay Circuit. Visitors can take part in an interactive race, with the chance to win attractive prizes. For a more immersive experience, Singapore GP PTE LTD is offering visitors the chance to walk the pit lane and rub shoulders with the teams on September 14th.
Combining luxury accommodation with functionality and proximity to Marina Bay Street Circuit, thesqua.re's featured serviced apartments
Orchard Road: Located near the iconic Orchard Road, these apartments are in the heart of Singapore and are designed for large groups of visitors. As Singapore has developed as an international business hub, Orchard Road has is one of Singapore's busiest shopping hubs.
Sentosa Island: Set on the eternally beguiling Sentosa Island, these stylish apartments seamlessly blend with the peaceful surroundings. A unique and incredibly popular area of Singapore, Sentosa Island sets itself apart from the city's bustling metropolis with ocean views, nature parks and peaceful beaches.
West Singapore: Beautifully contemporary and spacious, these chic apartments are the perfect sanctuary for a stay in Singapore. Featuring modern furnishings, the apartments suit guests seeking a little more privacy, independence and flexibility than a hotel.
Novena: Deftly achieving a balance between self-catering apartments and communal facilities, Novena Serviced Apartments are located opposite the United Square Mall, providing convenient access to boutiques and fashion outlets.
Media Contact
Nathan Lovegrove - (Sales Director)
thesqua.re serviced apartments
02037013010
stay@thesqua.re
