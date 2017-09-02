Trusted Travel Launches In Germany

Trusted Travel goes live in Germany, September 2017, providing leading airport parking services at 21 airports.

-- Trusted Travel, the fastest growing travel ancillary company in the UK, today launched their European service, providing German consumers with a wide range of car parking products across 21 airports (6 September 2017).The launch signifies the first step overseas for Trusted Travel which has been supported by the consumer coupon giant,Groupon.de, and promises to be the first of several international launches.Founder and CEO, Peter Brooks, commented,"After such a successful start to Trusted Travel in the UK over the past 18 months I'm delighted to see us launch in Germany as the first of our overseas operations. We're anticipating replicating our UK success in Germany as well as many other countries around the globe."On the future of the business,"We've barely left the ground. Yes, we are expanding our parking supply internationally but we consider ourselves first and foremost, a tech start-up. We aspire to be a leading travel brand in the UK and a known brand globally within the next few years. International transfers are almost ready, and with the current round of investment we will be starting work on some very exciting projects, which we hope will have a huge impact on the business and our customers, old and new.Marketing Director John Biscomb, added,"Thanks to our valued business relationships we have been able to launch products quickly without numerous lengthy negotiations in a foreign language, allowing us to focus on getting the website translation and legalities right. We're already well on our way with several other territories and products and are excited about the future of the business which is really taking off. The business has done so well as a self-funding entity in the last 18 months that we are in a great position to seek investment and drive the marketing effort forward in a transformational way."Lead Developer, David Stansfield, said,"Translating the site into German wasn't without its challenges, but we learned some valuable lessons which will certainly help us to expand faster into new territories going forward. We've got some great tech winging its way out in the coming months and I'm looking forward to disrupting the industry with it!"Trusted Travel are a UK based airport parking, lounge and hotel agent, providing travel ancillaries to consumers. Launched in January 2016 Trusted Travel now has over 80,000 customers and a leading Trust Pilot rating. Trusted Travel also run a membership service that provides it's members with market leading offers and added value on an ongoing and accelerating basis. As well as international growth for core products, Trusted Travel are also looking into new product offerings such as international airport transfers, car hire, luggage transportation and tagging, insurance, holidays and app development.Press EnquiriesContact Bethan.Kemp@TrustedTravel.comCommercial EnquiriesContact John.Biscomb@TrustedTravel.com