September 2017
Store.Jiva An Online Ayurvedic Store

 
 
FARIDABAD, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ayurveda has always been a part of Indian treatment for centuries now. People usually prefer Ayurveda over any modern treatment because there are no side effects of the ayurvedic medicines. Thus walking on the same path Jiva has launched its ayurvedic medical store known as the Store.jiva.

Jiva Ayurvedic medical store or store.jiva was basically founded with the motive to 'bring Ayurveda to every home' as it was before modern medicine came into being. Jiva's objective was to make people happy and healthy by the means of authentic Ayurvedic treatment that would be delivered at their doorstep. This store was also launched in a direct response to the growing ailments like diabetes, arthritis, asthma, obesity, hypertension, spondylitis, piles, skin problems, sexual disorders, etc. which was affecting the global community and as they do not have an effective treatment available within modern medicine.

Jiva launched this store so that people could embrace their roots and opt for a treatment that is effective without having any side effects. The Jiva Medical & Research Centre, is a very unique concept in the world. It was established in the year 1998 as a center for telephonic health consultation. Today, Jiva has more than 400 Ayurvedic doctors and support professionals who has provided consultations to more than one million patients till date across 1800 cities and towns in India.

Jiva's ayurvedic clinics and Panchakarma centres has always been a step towards the future of Ayurveda. Now as they have launched their online store this step goes future as now people who prefer ayurvedic treatment over modern medicinal treatment can easily purchase ayurvedic medicines online from the comfort of their homes. Our online store is very user friendly and it is also very simple to order your medicinal needs from store.jiva.

To order on our online store you need to find the product you want and add it to the cart and then move on to the check out option where you are required to fill in your shipment detail and then move over to the payment options. Here you can choose the mode of payment as pre your wish. As we also offer cash on delivery option which is preferred by most of the people as they are still skeptical about online payment.

You can easily order your ayurvedic medicinal needs from store.jiva as this venture has made it easier to grasp your roots with a little help from Jiva. To konw more visit https://store.jiva.com/
