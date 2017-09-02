Hot Hot Hot - Hill and Gully Skank

 
Industry News





Fire Deep Inside - CAPiTAL E
Fire Deep Inside - CAPiTAL E
 
NOTTING HILL, England - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Fire Deep Inside by CAPiTAL E  Worldwide release: September 8th 2017

This brand new roller out today entitled 'Fire Deep Inside' is an irresistible, downpression-inspired, apex of Jungle, as DJ/Producer CAPiTAL E, takes the world by storm with a strong message of loyalty and purpose. This masterful, avant-garde, energetic crowd pleaser is a journey into shocking out with maximum effect.

CAPiTAL E shows off his tight Jungle dub leadership, composition, song writing and production skills with no apology on this infectious cut. Already busting rewinds at every where it's played, with most DJ's pulling this up in the peak of their set to give the crowd a must sing along experience!

On this bounce CAPiTAL E tracks the underlying riddim with a vocal that is reminiscent of big beat pioneer's, Prodigy's number 1 hit 'Fire Starter' with a rolling drum 'n' bass seated with a heavy b-line and layers of space and hand-stitched industrial soundscapes.

'Fire Deep Inside' is an exciting and energetic whirlwind of heroic proportion. Opening with a sparse drum combo, breaking down to the introduction of the vocal's 1st verse, accompanied by a solo string, which then drops into a very heavy drum, bass and chorus. Set against a theme of terrestrial frequency tones and course synth on top followed by the brutal second drop which brings the track to a crescendo..

CAPiTAL E: Artistry in drums, bass and melody, we can't see how any single can top this in 2017. Your new Jungle adventure starts here

CAPiTAL E
1: Fire Deep Inside

Release Date: September 8th 2017

BPM:175  Key:Cmin  Length:4:04
Cat: SMRS1704d, ISRC: GBFEL1700040, EAN/UPC: 5054283149364, WRN:EJNW-250417-1135-00

https://www.soundmanrecords.com

Contact
Soundman Records
***@soundman.co.uk
Source:
Email:***@soundman.co.uk
Posted By:***@soundman.co.uk Email Verified
Click to Share