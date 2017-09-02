Hot Hot Hot - Hill and Gully Skank

Jump up Drum and Bass, with an strong energetic junglistic vibe

Fire Deep Inside - CAPiTAL E

Soundman Records

Soundman Records

--This brand new roller out today entitled 'Fire Deep Inside' is an irresistible, downpression-inspired, apex of Jungle, as DJ/Producer CAPiTAL E, takes the world by storm with a strong message of loyalty and purpose. This masterful, avant-garde, energetic crowd pleaser is a journey into shocking out with maximum effect.CAPiTAL E shows off his tight Jungle dub leadership, composition, song writing and production skills with no apology on this infectious cut. Already busting rewinds at every where it's played, with most DJ's pulling this up in the peak of their set to give the crowd a must sing along experience!On this bounce CAPiTAL E tracks the underlying riddim with a vocal that is reminiscent of big beat pioneer's, Prodigy's number 1 hit 'Fire Starter' with a rolling drum 'n' bass seated with a heavy b-line and layers of space and hand-stitched industrial soundscapes.'Fire Deep Inside' is an exciting and energetic whirlwind of heroic proportion. Opening with a sparse drum combo, breaking down to the introduction of the vocal's 1st verse, accompanied by a solo string, which then drops into a very heavy drum, bass and chorus. Set against a theme of terrestrial frequency tones and course synth on top followed by the brutal second drop which brings the track to a crescendo..CAPiTAL E: Artistry in drums, bass and melody, we can't see how any single can top this in 2017. Your new Jungle adventure starts hereFire Deep InsideSeptember 82017175min:04SMRS1704d,GBFEL1700040,5054283149364,