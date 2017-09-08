News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Oxbow: Printing & Energy Solutions
• Photocopying Services
The company is one of the largest resellers of Xerox equipment in the continent. Oxbow offers a wide range of coloured and black and white photocopiers for offices. Their clients enjoy latest technologies on a monthly rental contract. Insurance is free and the clients do not have to pay any additional charges.
• Managed Print Services
By incorporatingManaged Print Services the company will be able to inspect performance of the machine and understand their clients' requirements. This, in turn, ensures immediate action regarding maintenance and replacement. Meter readings are automated and move along with the calendar month. The monthly reports can be easily extracted. Back-up toners are significantly low. Their clients can save resources and invest more time and money in their business.
• EcoEnergyServices
The company has a separate section for EcoEnergy services which is certified under Eskom. Electricity charges are increasing at an alarming rate. Oxbow provides a professional analysis of their clients' electricity consumption and suggests alternative solutions. Their solution includes replacing and refitting light equipment which are eco-friendly and consume less power. This method is bound to directly impact your electricity bills. The company also has a Fire and Safety certificate.
• Telecommunications
The company provides all sorts of telecommunication services for both small and large businesses. PABX, Lease Cost Routing, VOIP and Closed User Group Solutions are some of solutions on the palate. The company monitors their clients' phone call volumes. Depending on this, Oxbow offers solutions which are appropriate for their clients' businesses. The company does not charge anything for installation.
• CCTV
It is important to have a CCTV system in the company building to record all movements for security issues. Oxbow supplies the best CCTV surveillance technology to their customers. Their clients can easily keep track of investments from their smartphones or tablets.
• HygieneServices
The company offers both specialised services and contract services. The equipment comes in a range of stainless steel and plastic.
Engage Oxbow to avail all these services and save precious time.
For more information check out this website: http://www.oxbowsa.co.za/
About the Company
Oxbow started out from South Africa in 2003. Affordable rental and service plans are what makes them so popular. The employees are passionate about their work.
Contact
6 Millvale Rd, Milnerton,
Cape Town, 7441, South Africa
+27 (0)21 835 1400
sales@oxbowsa.co.za
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 08, 2017