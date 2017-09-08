 
News By Tag
* office supplies south Africa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Oxbow: Printing & Energy Solutions

 
 
oxbow-xerox-slide-a
oxbow-xerox-slide-a
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
office supplies south Africa

Industry:
Business

Location:
Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

Subject:
Services

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Oxbow's services are based on four principles—revolutionise, recycle, remote and rationalise. The company uses latest trends of technology to manage equipments and repair non-mechanical faults from their support centre itself. Oxbow Professional Services has multifarious cost effective solutions. (Information credit: Oxbow)

Photocopying Services

The company is one of the largest resellers of Xerox equipment in the continent. Oxbow offers a wide range of coloured and black and white photocopiers for offices. Their clients enjoy latest technologies on a monthly rental contract. Insurance is free and the clients do not have to pay any additional charges.

Managed Print Services

By incorporatingManaged Print Services the company will be able to inspect performance of the machine and understand their clients' requirements. This, in turn, ensures immediate action regarding maintenance and replacement. Meter readings are automated and move along with the calendar month. The monthly reports can be easily extracted. Back-up toners are significantly low. Their clients can save resources and invest more time and money in their business.

EcoEnergyServices

The company has a separate section for EcoEnergy services which is certified under Eskom. Electricity charges are increasing at an alarming rate. Oxbow provides a professional analysis of their clients' electricity consumption and suggests alternative solutions. Their solution includes replacing and refitting light equipment which are eco-friendly and consume less power. This method is bound to directly impact your electricity bills. The company also has a Fire and Safety certificate.

Telecommunications

The company provides all sorts of telecommunication services for both small and large businesses. PABX, Lease Cost Routing, VOIP and Closed User Group Solutions are some of solutions on the palate. The company monitors their clients' phone call volumes. Depending on this, Oxbow offers solutions which are appropriate for their clients' businesses. The company does not charge anything for installation.

CCTV

It is important to have a CCTV system in the company building to record all movements for security issues. Oxbow supplies the best CCTV surveillance technology to their customers. Their clients can easily keep track of investments from their smartphones or tablets.

HygieneServices

The company offers both specialised services and contract services. The equipment comes in a range of stainless steel and plastic.

Engage Oxbow to avail all these services and save precious time.

For more information check out this website: http://www.oxbowsa.co.za/xerox-cape-town/

About the Company

Oxbow started out from South Africa in 2003. Affordable rental and service plans are what makes them so popular. The employees are passionate about their work.

Contact
6 Millvale Rd, Milnerton,
Cape Town, 7441, South Africa
+27 (0)21 835 1400
sales@oxbowsa.co.za
End
Source:oxbowsa.co.za
Email:***@oxbowsa.co.za
Tags:office supplies south Africa
Industry:Business
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 08, 2017
Oxbow SA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share