Consilium Simplifies Multichannel Outbound Engagement Strategy with UniCampaign 4.0

Consilium's UniCampaign™ 4.0 features innovation centered on driving greater customer loyalty and better multichannel customer experiences

-- Consilium Software Inc., a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner, today announced the general availability of UniCampaign 4.0, an outbound contact manager for Cisco contact centers solutions. Available on Cisco Commerce under Cisco Solutions Plus, this release builds on Cisco's Connected Digital Experience (CDX) goal for the Customer Care solutions portfolio to significantly improve multi-channel outbound engagement and proactive outreach.Customers use a wide range of channels to communicate with organizations, whether it's voice, email or text, and businesses must always be listening across all channels. With UniCampaign 4.0, Consilium takes a leap forward to simplify multichannel and proactive engagement over voice, email and text messaging. It is an integrated platform that tightly integrates with your Cisco Unified Contact Center's Outbound Dialer, while allowing centralized control and management of an enterprise-wide outbound contact strategy.Consilium has carefully re-architected its outbound contact management solution, leveraging multi-tenancy and new features introduced in Cisco's version 11.5 with the latest API functions. As a multi-tenant solution, it reduces costs by sharing the same infrastructure across tenants. Furthermore, compliance-ready UniCampaign allows contact centers to meet the consumer protection criteria for do-not-call (DNC) list management, including the requirement to institute procedures for maintaining company-specific DNC lists."The impact of omnichannel communications is felt far beyond traditional customer interaction processes. Many organizations fall short on leveraging these interaction channels to drive proactive engagement with their customers. With UniCampaign, organizations can rapidly and cost-effectively adapt customer experience programs to deliver a personalized journey across channels," said Pramod Ratwani, Founder & CEO, Consilium Software Inc. "Consilium UniCampaign for Cisco has been designed to provide the perfect engagement solution our clients needed to power a multichannel outreach strategy."Consilium conceives, develops and delivers enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers to power transformative Customer Experience Management (CEM.) Our software adds CRM integration, service automation and insight to leading UC vendors. Consilium UniCloud™, UniAgent™, UniCampaign™and UniDashboard™products enhance the performance and productivity levels of enterprise customers and service providers. Our solutions are used by more than 500 companies, banks, Telco's, and governments in 70 countries across six continents. Consilium Software was founded in Singapore, with software development and engineering labs in India, and subsidiaries and branch offices in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur), Taiwan (Taipei City), the Philippines (Manila), Indonesia (Jakarta), Thailand (Bangkok), Australia (Melbourne) and Canada (Toronto.)Cisco SolutionsPlus delivers a one-stop ordering experience for approved third-party products and applications. It is a reselling program that places a select set of "Cisco Compatible" products on the Cisco Systems price list, enabling customers to order these non-Cisco products from Cisco sales teams and channel partners. Cisco SolutionsPlus vendors are part of the Solution Partner Program and provide all service and support. The key benefits are the ease of ordering, an established Cisco SolutionsPlus partner-coordinated support process, and that the products are thoroughly tested with Cisco solutions to help ensure integration, reliability and interoperability.