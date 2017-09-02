 
News By Tag
* Neonatal Phototherapy
* LED phototherapy
* Nicu
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ernakulam
  Kerala
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

World's First 360° Phototherapy Machine - IREX Duo, Launched by Ibis Medical

 
 
Irex Duo - World's first 360 degree phototheraphy
Irex Duo - World's first 360 degree phototheraphy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Neonatal Phototherapy
LED phototherapy
Nicu

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Ernakulam - Kerala - India

Subject:
Products

ERNAKULAM, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- IBIS Medical unveiled their revolutionary 360° Intensive LED phototherapy machine, IREX Duo in Medicall Expo, Chennai on July 28, 2017. This is a powerful and aesthetically pleasing device with high treatment efficacy. As per the company resources, this is a unique kind product in the medical industry, which is developed with the objective of the betterment of the neonates undergoing jaundice and the empowerment of the health care industry.

The New device, IREX Duo, features an ergonomic and versatile design with large surface coverage than other available phototherapy machines in the market. This compact device can provide light from multiple angles as per the requirement. This can be easily equipped with Radiant warmers and incubators effortlessly, thanks for its compact size. IREX Duo also has Irradiance sensors to measure effective radiance of the light produced by the LED source unit. This device strictly adhered to the AAP guidelines and also has cutting edge security features to ensure maximum protection and safety. Ibis Medical team succeeded in embedding all the advanced features in this device.

Ibis Medical's marketing head told that IREX Duo is powerful, efficient and cost effective than all the existing solutions in the market. The launch of IREX Duo is a moment of truth for the company and their R&D wing. He is confident that their new product can create wonders in the field of neonatal jaundice treatment. Ibis Medical may call off the production of their existing phototherapy machines and concentrate on IREX Duo. Ibis Medical started to accept bookings of this product from Asian and African regions.

Ibis Medical has a wide variety of NICU neonatal products in the market, IREX Duo is the latest and most advanced product in that range. The Administrative system of Ibis Medical is ISO 9001-2008 (2012) certified they also have CE certified machines and its facilities meet ISO 13485 manufacturing standards.

If you want to know further information about IREX DUO, please visit the link: http://www.ibismedical.net/new_product_launch.

Contact
Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd
***@ibismedical.net
End
Source:
Email:***@ibismedical.net Email Verified
Tags:Neonatal Phototherapy, LED phototherapy, Nicu
Industry:Medical
Location:Ernakulam - Kerala - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share