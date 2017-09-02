News By Tag
World's First 360° Phototherapy Machine - IREX Duo, Launched by Ibis Medical
The New device, IREX Duo, features an ergonomic and versatile design with large surface coverage than other available phototherapy machines in the market. This compact device can provide light from multiple angles as per the requirement. This can be easily equipped with Radiant warmers and incubators effortlessly, thanks for its compact size. IREX Duo also has Irradiance sensors to measure effective radiance of the light produced by the LED source unit. This device strictly adhered to the AAP guidelines and also has cutting edge security features to ensure maximum protection and safety. Ibis Medical team succeeded in embedding all the advanced features in this device.
Ibis Medical's marketing head told that IREX Duo is powerful, efficient and cost effective than all the existing solutions in the market. The launch of IREX Duo is a moment of truth for the company and their R&D wing. He is confident that their new product can create wonders in the field of neonatal jaundice treatment. Ibis Medical may call off the production of their existing phototherapy machines and concentrate on IREX Duo. Ibis Medical started to accept bookings of this product from Asian and African regions.
Ibis Medical has a wide variety of NICU neonatal products in the market, IREX Duo is the latest and most advanced product in that range. The Administrative system of Ibis Medical is ISO 9001-2008 (2012) certified they also have CE certified machines and its facilities meet ISO 13485 manufacturing standards.
If you want to know further information about IREX DUO, please visit the link: http://www.ibismedical.net/
Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd
***@ibismedical.net
