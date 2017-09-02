News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Our Opinion Piece - Fork Wars A Tale of Two Cryptocurrencies
Decimal Point Analytics has released its opinion piece titled 'Fork Wars A Tale of Two Cryptocurrencies'
It dwells into the technical challenges which are faced by these currencies in achieving mass popularity. It also highlights the latest changes which have been adopted to ensure that there is increase in its acceptance and more stability.
Read the complete article here
http://decimalpointanalytics.com/
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.
Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.
Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
+91-22-3001 5200
rachel.fernandes@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse