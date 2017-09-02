Breakthrough Philippine loveteam of Joshua Garcia & Julia Barretto embark in a romantic road trip

The big screen journey of Star Cinema's September offering starts in Australia and New Zealand on September 14 via TFC@theMovies

-- The Philippines' breakthrough love team ofandreturns to the big screen for another exciting chapter of their blockbuster tandem in Star Cinema's upcoming romantic-comedy entitled "Love You To The Stars And Back" screening in Australia and New Zealand starting September 14 via TFC@theMovies.Written and directed by, who is widely recognized for changing the film landscape by introducing theor feels genre in "That Thing Called Tadhana", "Love You to the Stars and Back" is the much-awaited follow-up movie of Garcia and Barretto since they first teamed up in their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016 entry ,"Vince And Kath And James".The story is centered on an eccentric and socially awkward girl,(Barretto), who decides to go on a road trip with a very strange goal --– to look for aliens. In her trip,accidentally bumps into a simple and good-humored boy,(Garcia), whom she chooses to give a free ride until he reaches his destination.get to know each other as the two embark on a road trip filled with adventures and misadventures. In the process, the two unexpectedly teach each other an important lesson on love and life --– one that takes most people a lifetime to learn.Joshua and Julia are two of the most talented and most sought after young artists in ABS-CBN today. Their debut project as a love team, "Vince And Kath And James" was graded A by the Cinema Evaluation Board of the Philippines and it broke box-office records in last year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).Garcia's acting career on TV was propelled when he became part of the powerhouse cast of the afternoon series. Likewise, his praise-worthy performance asin "Vince and Kath and James" earned him a Best Actor nomination in the 2016 MMFF.Philippine entertainment industry'sJulia, on the other hand, is making waves as part of the stellar ensemble cast of ABS-CBN's top-rating primetime series, "A Love To Last".Asrespectively, Garcia and Barretto are set to make the entire country fall in love once again with their remarkable tandem, this time in an unexpected love that will surely inspire and enthrall moviegoers of all ages.Be part ofjourney and find out what it really takes to bet on love in a world where nothing seems to last forever."Love You To The Stars and Back" also features a superb supporting cast led by"Love You to the Stars and Back" descends in Australia and New Zealand this September 14.For more information, visit facebook.com/TFCAustralia and New Zealand. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow KapamilyaTFC on IG and Twitter.