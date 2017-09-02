News By Tag
Breakthrough Philippine loveteam of Joshua Garcia & Julia Barretto embark in a romantic road trip
The big screen journey of Star Cinema's September offering starts in Australia and New Zealand on September 14 via TFC@theMovies
Written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone, who is widely recognized for changing the film landscape by introducing the 'hugot' or feels genre in "That Thing Called Tadhana", "Love You to the Stars and Back" is the much-awaited follow-up movie of Garcia and Barretto since they first teamed up in their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016 entry ,"Vince And Kath And James".
The story is centered on an eccentric and socially awkward girl, Mika (Barretto), who decides to go on a road trip with a very strange goal --– to look for aliens. In her trip, Mika accidentally bumps into a simple and good-humored boy, Caloy(Garcia), whom she chooses to give a free ride until he reaches his destination. Mika and Caloy get to know each other as the two embark on a road trip filled with adventures and misadventures. In the process, the two unexpectedly teach each other an important lesson on love and life --– one that takes most people a lifetime to learn.
Joshua and Julia are two of the most talented and most sought after young artists in ABS-CBN today. Their debut project as a love team, "Vince And Kath And James" was graded A by the Cinema Evaluation Board of the Philippines and it broke box-office records in last year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).
Garcia's acting career on TV was propelled when he became part of the powerhouse cast of the afternoon series The Greatest Love. Likewise, his praise-worthy performance as Vince in "Vince and Kath and James" earned him a Best Actor nomination in the 2016 MMFF.
Philippine entertainment industry's It-girl Julia, on the other hand, is making waves as part of the stellar ensemble cast of ABS-CBN's top-rating primetime series, "A Love To Last".
As Caloy and Mika respectively, Garcia and Barretto are set to make the entire country fall in love once again with their remarkable tandem, this time in an unexpected love that will surely inspire and enthrall moviegoers of all ages.
Be part of Caloy's and Mika's journey and find out what it really takes to bet on love in a world where nothing seems to last forever.
"Love You To The Stars and Back" also features a superb supporting cast led by Cherry Pie Picache, Carmina Villaroel, Ariel Rivera, Maricar Reyes-Poon, Edgar Allan Guzman, Joaquin Reyes, Eda Nolan, and Belle Mariano.
"Love You to the Stars and Back" descends in Australia and New Zealand this September 14.
