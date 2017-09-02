 
News By Tag
* Purvanchal Kings Court
* Purvanchal Kings Court Lucknow
* Purvanchal Kings Court Price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lucknow
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Lucknow witnesses the dawn of new age clutter-free living with Purvanchal Kings Court

 
 
Purvanchal
Purvanchal
LUCKNOW, India - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The city of Lucknow has set new benchmarks in the luxury living standards that match global levels with the launch of a new residential enclave called Purvanchal Kings Court.The property is the epitome of grandeur and classy features that make up a fine living experience.

The campus of Purvanchal Kings Court Lucknow is located at Vinamra Khand in Gomti Nagar. This means that the access from here to many markets, upmarket areas, schools, hospitals, banks, ATM's, malls, multiplexes, and restaurants, etc. are in abundance.

The gated complex consists of stylish apartments in formats of 3 BHK and 4 BHK sets. These are available in sizes that range from 2105 sq. ft. to 4110 sq. ft. The homes are plush and have regal-like finish.

The amenities inside Purvanchal Kings Court Vinamra Khand are many and suited to match varying types of tastes and hobbies. There is a health club, half court for basketball, badminton court, jogging & cycling track, gym, swimming pool, kids' play area, community hall, pool deck, spa, steam & sauna, Jacuzzi, and much more. The open spaces are adorned with green parks and fresh flowerbeds. The water fountains and sit-out zones are refreshing additions.

The campus is pollution-free and filled with pleasing aesthetics. The whole ambience is calm and relaxing. Efficiency is ensured with 24 / 7 security, water supply, and power back-up. There is rainwater harvesting, dedicated car parking for each flat, high-speed lifts and many conveniences here. This property is surely a good investment.

Visit:  www.purvanchalkingscourt.com
End
Source:Near airport, Kanpur Road, Sarojini Naga
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:9899172360
Tags:Purvanchal Kings Court, Purvanchal Kings Court Lucknow, Purvanchal Kings Court Price
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Excella Kutumb Lucknow News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share