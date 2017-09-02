News By Tag
Lucknow witnesses the dawn of new age clutter-free living with Purvanchal Kings Court
The campus of Purvanchal Kings Court Lucknow is located at Vinamra Khand in Gomti Nagar. This means that the access from here to many markets, upmarket areas, schools, hospitals, banks, ATM's, malls, multiplexes, and restaurants, etc. are in abundance.
The gated complex consists of stylish apartments in formats of 3 BHK and 4 BHK sets. These are available in sizes that range from 2105 sq. ft. to 4110 sq. ft. The homes are plush and have regal-like finish.
The amenities inside Purvanchal Kings Court Vinamra Khand are many and suited to match varying types of tastes and hobbies. There is a health club, half court for basketball, badminton court, jogging & cycling track, gym, swimming pool, kids' play area, community hall, pool deck, spa, steam & sauna, Jacuzzi, and much more. The open spaces are adorned with green parks and fresh flowerbeds. The water fountains and sit-out zones are refreshing additions.
The campus is pollution-free and filled with pleasing aesthetics. The whole ambience is calm and relaxing. Efficiency is ensured with 24 / 7 security, water supply, and power back-up. There is rainwater harvesting, dedicated car parking for each flat, high-speed lifts and many conveniences here. This property is surely a good investment.
Visit: www.purvanchalkingscourt.com
