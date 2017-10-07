Annual Gala for Reins of Life on Saturday, October 7, 2017

Boots & Bow Ties Fundraiser to benefit Local Non-Profit providing therapeutic horseback riding for children and young adults with disabilities/special needs.

-- Reins of Life was established in 1993 as a successful therapeutic horseback riding program for children and young adults with special needs. This program has helped children and young adults with diverse types of handicaps make tremendous strides in improving the quality of their lives through therapeutic horseback riding. http://www.reinsoflife.comReins of Life is holding their Annual Benefit to raise funds for the care of their therapy horses and the Reins of Life children's Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund helps meet the family's financial needs while the therapeutic riding meets the physical, social and emotional needs of the children and young adults who participate. We need help to offer scholarship funds to families in need whose children would otherwise be unable to benefit from this valuable therapy.Boots & Bow Ties Fundraiser: Saturday, October 7, 2017, 6:30 PM – 10:30 PMAn evening of fun and food. Complimentary wine beer and soft drinks, gourmet hors d'oeuvres and delectable desserts; Live and Silent Auctions with Auctioneer WDEL's Rick Jensen; Music by The Sin City BandVicmead Hunt Club, 903 Owls Nest Rd., Greenville, DE$75 per person/pre-registered;$80 at the door or $140 per couple/pre-registered;$150 at the doorJudy Hendrickson at Reins of Life 610-274-3300 or reinsoflife@verizon.net