Annual Gala for Reins of Life on Saturday, October 7, 2017
Boots & Bow Ties Fundraiser to benefit Local Non-Profit providing therapeutic horseback riding for children and young adults with disabilities/special needs.
Reins of Life is holding their Annual Benefit to raise funds for the care of their therapy horses and the Reins of Life children's Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund helps meet the family's financial needs while the therapeutic riding meets the physical, social and emotional needs of the children and young adults who participate. We need help to offer scholarship funds to families in need whose children would otherwise be unable to benefit from this valuable therapy.
WHAT: Boots & Bow Ties Fundraiser
WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 2017, 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM
DETAILS: An evening of fun and food. Complimentary wine beer and soft drinks, gourmet hors d'oeuvres and delectable desserts; Live and Silent Auctions with Auctioneer WDEL's Rick Jensen; Music by The Sin City Band
WHERE: Vicmead Hunt Club, 903 Owls Nest Rd., Greenville, DE
COST: $75 per person/pre-registered;
CONTACT: Judy Hendrickson at Reins of Life 610-274-3300 or reinsoflife@
http://www.reinsoflife.com
Contact
Judy Hendrickson
***@verizon.net
End
