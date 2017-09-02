News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RetailGenius Offers Upto 60 Percent Discount On 30,000 + Book Titles
Sri Lanka; Get up to 60 percent discount on 30,000 plus Book titles that are now available at the online store of RetailGenius.
RetailGenius is an online market place in Sri Lanka that provides a single platform for buyers and sellers to meet and transact easily. They allow thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises in Sri Lanka to trade their millions of products such as Mobile Phones and Accessories, BATA, Daily Needs, Singer, Baby Products, Books, Car Care, Fashion and much more to the desired customers throughout Sri Lanka.
RetailGenius, an all-in-one marketplace now offers upto 60% discount on 30,000+ book titles. The titles include books for all age groups such as fiction, graphic novels, philosophy, art, architecture and much more. You can buy books from RetailGenius at the same marketing price as you do in an actual store. Here, you can compare and get the complete details about the vendors who carry the products that you want, at a possibly lower price.
The offer is not combined with any other prevailing offers, coupons, repayments, and privileges offered by the site.
To know more about the terms and conditions, applied with this offer by RetailGenius, visit their website https://www.retailgenius.com/
About the Company:
RetailGenius is Sri Lanka's largest e-commerce marketplace launched in 2015. RetailGenius provides a platform for vendors across the country to connect with millions of customers. Our online shopping platform has the widest assortment of national, international, and regional branded products categorised as Mobiles, Laptops, Cameras, Appliances, Women's Wear, Men's Wear, Watches, Home & Kitchen, Sports, and Daily need products. We take pride in delivering throughout Sri Lanka to our customers
Media Contact
Retailgenius
+94 117 147 147
***@retailgenius.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse