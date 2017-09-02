ALCOR M&A to Fund Your Business with Private Equity and Strategic Investors

Alcor M&A is a leading advisory firm providing financial services with an emphasis on customized solutions in the areas of M&A advisory, private equity, debt financing and international business development. These services leverages insights,relation

* Business

* Fundraising

* Finance Industry:

* Business Location:

* Chicago - Illinois - US

George Mollakal

+1 773 896 1534

***@alcormna.com George Mollakal+1 773 896 1534

-- ALCOR approach is unique and self-disciplinary to ensure the client is successful. ALCOR being a global pioneer of private equity industry, our team is adept at identifying outstanding entrepreneurs and management teams of emerging businesses. We look for companies that have a clear business strategy with significant opportunities to scale up with a defendable market positioning. While we have a preference towards sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology & Financial Services, we are happy to evaluate investment opportunities in companies in other sectors with a differentiated business model that mirrors global growth story.We are active in the private equity market, whether advising the equity investors, management, target, or debt providers. Our practice covers not only domestic buyouts and buy-ins but also has considerable expertise advising on international transactions. The team is supported by other specialist groups within the firm. Many of our IP and regulatory partners have spent time in-house at technology or media companies, or with regulatory bodies, bringing a useful insight into the underlying due diligence of IP-rich or regulated companies.We follow a stringent evaluation process. Having a credible business plan that supports the need for growth capital and a clear exit strategy for investors is an important business criterion. Currently, while we invest significant minority stakes in private companies, in exceptional cases we also participate in management buy-outs. Additionally, in case of an outstanding business opportunity, we are willing to participate in listed companies. ALCOR M&A firmly believes that funding is vital to economic growth and its mobilization is key to broad commercialization and expansion of innovative and disruptive products and services from early stage startups and companies. Along with an innovative business idea, strong network, and exemplary execution capabilities, access to capital is the most critical requirement for startups to flourish.ALCOR offer complete assistance to the clients across different stages of early growth spectrum to raise capital from a host of investors, both locally as well as globally. Our thorough understanding of the private equity funding process along with our global network and execution capabilities is the foundation driving our range of services within the sphere of private equity financing. ALCOR M&A through macro research, in-house analytics and frequent industry interactions, we identify industry and socio-economic trends, local consumption patterns and need-gap opportunities on an ongoing basis. With a cumulative experience of successfully investing in over 100 growth companies, we regularly refine our investment focus based on emerging trends, sectors and investment opportunities.ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR Fund has several portfolio companies in emerging markets.ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.