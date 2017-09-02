 
Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Advaiya launches Automated Project Status Reporting Tool for Project Online

Advaiya Solutions announced launch of free Automated Project Status Reporting Tool for Microsoft Project Online. This tool meets one of the biggest needs of project managers and PMOs.
 
 
REDMOND, Wash. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Advaiya Solutions announced launch of free Automated Project Status Reporting Tool for Microsoft Project Online. This tool meets one of the biggest needs of project managers and PMOs.

The ready to use project status reporting tool is downloadable from Advaiya.com as of today. This tool helps document project's progress including visibility into project progress vs. goals, roadblocks, activities, upcoming milestones and deliverables in a clear and easy-to-understand and share format.

Earlier this year, Advaiya had launched AdValue, a Project Portfolio Management solution designed to get Project Online deployed rapidly and adopted broadly. Advaiya CEO, Manish Godha said this tool was designed specifically to help executives, project managers, and resource managers to use standardized processes, and quickly visualize and analyze project data to make better informed decisions, faster. The free downloadable status reporting tool automatically pulls key information from Project Online and creates a read-to-send status report so that users don't have to spend time collating and formatting information manually.

The company said the standard project status report already contains key elements and useful information on project progress, but it can be customized to meet user's unique business needs.Click Here for Download Project Status Reporting Tool: https://www.advaiya.com/services/project-portfolio-manage...

