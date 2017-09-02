NAME Edu Gives Advanced Diploma in Event Management, Public Relations and Wedding Planning

These days there are many career options before the students. Some of the unconventional and yet lucrative career options that the students of Kolkata are choosing are wedding planning, event management, and public relations.

Contact

National Academy of Media & Events

***@gmail.com National Academy of Media & Events

End

-- These days there are many career options before the students. Some of the unconventional and yet lucrative career options that the students of Kolkata are choosing are wedding planning, event management, and public relations. Owing to the huge demand of the students to study these subjects there has been the establishment of a few reputed institutes. NAME or National Academy of Media & Events is one such!NAME offers professional diploma in event management, public relations & wedding planning. Under the curriculum the institute offers career oriented training and education. With certificates from the institute the students are capable of finding the right opportunities in the outside world. The lessons offered by the institute are all-encompassing so that the students are ready to venture into the real world of public relations without any hesitation or problems.The courses offered by the institute comprise of workshops, projects, and case studies. In addition to that there are special lectures by industry speakers, which help the students to learn various aspects of facing the real world scenario. There are also special classes for soft skills and personality development. Thus, the students are prepared in the best possible manner to face the practical world. In addition to all these, the institute also offers live practical training to the students so that they could face interviews and discussions better. NAME also offers lucrative internship opportunities. It offers the best of training to the students for interviews and group discussions. As a result of all these initiatives by the institute, the students get lucrative opportunities year after year! They are in a better position to compete and have practical knowledge, which helps them to excel in their venture.: National Academy of Media & Events is one of the most reputable management institutes in Kolkata. It offers career-focused curriculum and training to the students. The institute has been engaged in providing the best of career opportunities to its students through preparation for job interviews and internship opportunities. Its specialized one-year Professional Diploma courses have allowed many of the students to get success in their careers.Minto Park, The Regency Building, 4Floor, Hungerford Street, Kolkata 700017, West Bengal: 9830244321/033-4064-7272: info.nameedu@gmail.com