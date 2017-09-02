Country(s)
Hughes Systique showcases Solutions for the Automotive Market at Telematics India 2017
Hughes Systique (HSC) was a key participant at the 7th International conference and exhibition of Telematics India 2017. HSC showcased its solutions and skills in the emerging areas of Connected Cars, Autonomous Driving and Telematics.
In the 7th edition of Telematics India, Mr. Vinod Sood, Managing Director, Hughes Systique gave his keynote address on "The Automotive and Telematics Landscape in India". He brought out the opportunity and challenges that the industry needs to face up to enable the new automotive revolution. Mr. Shashank Shukla, Director, Automotive Technologies, presented a video demonstration of HSC's "Autonomous Driving and Connected Car Platform Solution Accelerator"
To view HSC's expertise in the automotive area, please click the link https://hsc.com/
About Telematics India 2017: NASSCOM | COE IoT & Telematics Wire jointly announced the 7th International conference & exhibition "Telematics India 2017" which was held on 17 – 18 August, at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Pune. The show attracted over 600 delegates, leading speakers in 12+ sessions/panel discussions, 50+ exhibitors and vehicle display area for automobile manufacturers who became a part of Telematics India 2017. The show is also perceived to be an excellent platform for business networking in the space of automotive telematics and connected vehicles in India.
Photos:
