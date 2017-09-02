 
411 Voices Media Providing Social Media Support to the San Pedro International Film Festival

More than one dozen social media influencers will be lending their talents to SPIFFEST to support the local non-profit film festival and their sponsors.
 
 
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: 411 VOICES MEDIA

411 Voices Media Announces Partnership with non-profit

San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFEST)

(LOS ANGELES, CA)— 411 Voices Media, a social media organization that supports the efforts of events with correspondents and technology, will be attending the San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFest), http://spiffest.org/ now in its 6th year, to take place from Thursday, October 5 –Sunday, October 15, 2017 in San Pedro, located at the Port of Los Angeles.  Social Media correspondents enlisted by 411 Voices Media to support the festival are from across the United States and Canada  and will be broadcasting the activities of the events and sponsors throughout the ten days, with concentration on interviews with the filmmakers and spotlighting sponsors of the fest.

411 Voices Media is dedicated to helping tell the stories via social channels of non-profits who contribute to social good within communities.   "We are very excited to be part of this event where film, education, music, art and technology all merge over the course of ten days.", said 411 Voices co-founder, Louise Sattler.

411 Voices Media on social media:  #411Voices

Twitter: https://twitter.com/411voices

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/411VOICES/

Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/411voices

List of 411 Voices Media Correspondents available via website: http://www.411voices.com

San Pedro International  Film Festival on social media: #SPIFFest2017

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spiffest

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/spiffest/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spiffest/

Passes and tickets for the 2017 San Pedro International Film Festival can be purchased online at http://www.SPIFFest.org


Submitted:  info@411voices.net,

Contact
Louise Sattler
Beth Engelman
***@411voices.net
Email:***@411voices.net
