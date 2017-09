411 Voices Media Providing Social Media Support to the San Pedro International Film Festival

More than one dozen social media influencers will be lending their talents to SPIFFEST to support the local non-profit film festival and their sponsors.

Louise Sattler

Beth Engelman

***@411voices.net Louise SattlerBeth Engelman

--411 Voices Media Announces Partnership with non-profitSan Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFEST)(LOS ANGELES, CA)— 411 Voices Media, a social media organization that supports the efforts of events with correspondents and technology, will be attending the San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFest), http://spiffest.org/now in its 6year, to take place fromin San Pedro, located at the Port of Los Angeles. Social Media correspondents enlisted by 411 Voices Media to support the festival are from across the United States and Canada and will be broadcasting the activities of the events and sponsors throughout the ten days, with concentration on interviews with the filmmakers and spotlighting sponsors of the fest.411 Voices Media is dedicated to helping tell the stories via social channels of non-profits who contribute to social good within communities. "We are very excited to be part of this event where film, education, music, art and technology all merge over the course of ten days.", said 411 Voices co-founder, Louise Sattler.411 Voices Media on social media: #411VoicesTwitter: https://twitter.com/ 411voices Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ 411VOICES/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/411voicesList of 411 Voices Media Correspondents available via website: http://www.411voices.comSan Pedro International Film Festival on social media: #SPIFFest2017Twitter: https://twitter.com/spiffestFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/spiffest/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spiffest/Passes and tickets for the 2017 San Pedro International Film Festival can be purchased online at http://www.SPIFFest.orgSubmitted: