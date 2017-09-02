News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
411 Voices Media Providing Social Media Support to the San Pedro International Film Festival
More than one dozen social media influencers will be lending their talents to SPIFFEST to support the local non-profit film festival and their sponsors.
411 Voices Media Announces Partnership with non-profit
San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFEST)
(LOS ANGELES, CA)— 411 Voices Media, a social media organization that supports the efforts of events with correspondents and technology, will be attending the San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFest), http://spiffest.org/
411 Voices Media is dedicated to helping tell the stories via social channels of non-profits who contribute to social good within communities. "We are very excited to be part of this event where film, education, music, art and technology all merge over the course of ten days.", said 411 Voices co-founder, Louise Sattler.
411 Voices Media on social media: #411Voices
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://
List of 411 Voices Media Correspondents available via website: http://www.411voices.com
San Pedro International Film Festival on social media: #SPIFFest2017
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Passes and tickets for the 2017 San Pedro International Film Festival can be purchased online at http://www.SPIFFest.org
Submitted: info@411voices.net,
Contact
Louise Sattler
Beth Engelman
***@411voices.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse