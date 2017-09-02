News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Generic Injectables Market Size, Share, Industry Trends By 2022
The global generic injectables market has experienced a significant growth over the past several years. This can be accredited to the government support to the manufacturers in the form of easy approvals and less stringent manufacturing procedures.
Highlights of the global generic injectables market:
• Rising cases of chronic and lifestyle diseases remain the one of the major demand driving factors.
• Oncology segment dominates the market, accounting for the majority of the total share.
• North America holds more than a half of the global share, representing the largest market.
The generic injectables industry has been characterised by the presence of high entry barriers in the form of strict quality control regulations and a relatively complex manufacturing process. This has been the primary reason for the low competition in the industry, particularly in the US which is the largest market for generic injectables. However, the governments of various countries are supporting the manufacture of these drugs in the form of easy approvals and less stringent manufacturing procedures. These regulatory changes, coupled with the high profitability in the market, have encouraged a large number of pharmaceutical giants to enter it. Another major factor is the rising cases of chronic health problems on account of sedentary lifestyles and various environmental factors. This has created a huge demand for affordable pharmaceutical products. As a result of these factors, the global generic injectables market is projected to witness a strong growth over the next five years, reaching a value of US$ 43 Billion by 2022.
Browse full report with TOC: http://www.imarcgroup.com/
On the basis of therapeutic area, the market has been segmented as oncology, anaesthesia, anti-infectives, parenteral nutrition, cardiovascular, etc. Among these, the oncology segment dominates the market, holding the majority of the market share. The market has also been analysed on the basis of distribution channels covering hospitals and retail pharmacy stores. Currently, hospitals account for the largest market share. Region-wise, North America represents the leading market, accounting for more than a half of the total share. The other major markets include Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Some of the key players operating in the market include Hospira (Pfizer), Fresenius Kabi, Hikma, Sandoz (Novartis), Sagent, Sanofi and Baxter.
Request for free sample report: http://www.imarcgroup.com/
The report by IMARC Group has examined the global generic injectables market on the basis of:
Therapeutic Area:
• Oncology
• Anaesthesia
• Anti-infectives
• Parenteral Nutrition
• Cardiovascular
Distribution Channel:
• Hospitals
• Retail Pharmacy Stores
Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Players:
• Hospira (Pfizer)
• Fresenius Kabi
• Hikma
• Sandoz (Novartis)
• Sagent
• Sanofi
• Baxter
Related Reports:
US Generic Injectable Market: http://www.imarcgroup.com/
Biopharmaceutical Market: http://www.imarcgroup.com/
Contact
Kanika Sharma
***@imarcgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse