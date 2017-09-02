News By Tag
Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)
Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is a therapy for people who are not relieved from back or neck pain by surgeries and other treatments.
Failed back surgery is the most common reason for spinal cord stimulation surgery. SCS is a two step process to determine whether Spinal Cord Stimulation will work for the patients or not. Trial Spinal Cord Stimulation is a test drive to determine if therapy will provide pain relief to the patient. After the implantation in trial, patients consider the permanent implantation of device based on pain relief improvement.
The U.S. is the main contributor to the SCS market with increasing chronic back pain prevalence and rising addressable population for SCS. The U.S. has great potential in the years ahead with favorable reimbursement policies and improved health service quality. The growth of SCS outside the U.S. is driven by increasing awareness and need for new therapies and devices. The market is relatively small due to lack of reimbursements that limit the growth of market.
The global SCS market is expected to grow in future due to growing ageing population, increase in health care expenditure and rising obese population. Key trends of this market include favorable reimbursement landscape in the U.S., launch of new products, awareness regarding early treatments, increase in trial SCS treatments, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increase SCS for predominant back pain and rising mergers & acquisitions activities. However, high cost of treatment, tough regulatory problems and dependency on traditional therapies are some of the factors posing challenge for the market growth.
The report "Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S. and Outside the U.S. region. The report profiles the key players of the market including Nevro Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude) and Boston Scientific.
List of Charts
Types of Electrical Stimulation For Chronic Pain
Global SCS Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global SCS Market by Region (2016)
Global SCS Addressable Population Forecast (2016-2021)
Global SCS System Implant Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The U.S. Chronic Back Pain Prevalence Forecast (2016-2021)
The U.S. SCS Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The U.S. Addressable SCS Population Forecast (2016-2021)
The U.S. SCS System Implant Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
OUS SCS Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
OUS SCS Addressable Population Forecast (2016-2021)
OUS SCS System Implant Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
OUS Rechargeable SCS Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Ageing Population (2012-2016)
Global Healthcare Spending Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global GDP Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global Obese Population (2012-2016)
Increase Trial Units for SCS in the U.S. (2016-2021)
The U.S. SCS Implant Volume by Pain Location (2016)
The U.S. (2016)
Outside the U.S. (2016)
Global SCS Market Share by Company (2016/2020E)
The U.S. SCS Market Share by Company (2016)
Outside the U.S. SCS Market Share by Company (2016)
Nevro Corporation Revenue by Region (2016)
Nevro Corporation Revenue and Net Loss (2012-2016)
Nevro Corporation R&D Expenditure (2012-2016)
Medtronic Plc Revenue by Segment (2017*)
Medtronic Plc Net Revenue and Net Profit (2013-2017*)
Boston Scientific Revenue by Segment (2016)
Boston Scientific's Revenue and Annual Growth (2012-2016)
Abbott Laboratories Revenue by Segment (2016)
Abbott Laboratories Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Abbott Laboratories R&D Expenditure (2012-2016)
List of Tables
Mergers and Acquisitions (2016-2017)
Key Players - Revenue & Market Cap Comparison (2016)
Key SCS Product Comparison by Company (2016)
