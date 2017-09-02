News By Tag
Steak 'n Shake Now Open In Campbell, Ca
Steak 'n Shake Campbell, Third Location To Open In The Bay Area
"Campbell seemed an ideal location for our diner-like, table service, restaurant,"
Steak 'n Shake has the best burgers and milkshakes on the planet. Why? Steak 'n Shake focuses on quality – including using 100% beef without preservatives or artificial ingredients, as well as fresh produce, always hand-crafted to order – it's created the benchmark for success in the better burger category. Centered on a food culture designed to provide the highest quality burgers, fries, and shakes, Steak 'n Shake sources, slices, grinds, and provides the freshest and choicest quality ingredients available for all of its menu options.
Already part of the close-knit Campbell community, Steak 'n Shake had Chamber of Commerce members and the city's Vice Mayor on hand attending the ribbon cutting at the soft opening event on Saturday, September 2nd. Additionally, Steak 'n Shake Campbell hosted volunteers and employees of the Heritage Theatre at a special private preview "soft opening" luncheon. Steak 'n Shake owner, Dan Leder, is proud to be a new member of the Campbell community, and knows how much Campbell values their historic theater.
"We're grateful for Steak 'n Shake Campbell for hosting our team at their preview luncheon event," said Ed Sengstack, Heritage Theatre Marketing & Media Relations. "We really depend on our community for support, and Steak 'n Shake Campbell generously stepped up as a Sponsor for our 2017-2018 Season, as well as graciously offered to treating our valued volunteers to this preview "soft opening." The Heritage Theatre hosts 125-150 events per year, and hardworking volunteers give 3500+ hours a year working various events at the Theatre.
The new Campbell location is open 10am-10pm daily, serving their famous Steak Burgers, plus the new Prime Steakburger™
To learn more about the menu, find a location near you or find additional information on Steak 'n Shake, visit: www.steaknshake.com.
About Franchise Owners
This is the second Steak 'n Shake opening for new restaurateur Dan Leder, with his first opening in Daly City in November 2016. Dan comes from the financial services industry and is enjoying the new experience offering America's best steak burgers and the only Zagat recognized milkshakes in town.
Steak 'n Shake Campbell
General Manager - Daniel Chapa
501 E. Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 540-7763
gm@steaknshakecampbell.com
About Steak 'n Shake Inc.
Steak 'n Shake, a classic American brand, serves premium burgers and shakes in 600 restaurants across the country and the world. Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak 'n Shake is the leader in the "better burger" segment of the restaurant industry, serving hand-crafted, premium Steakburgers and hand-scooped milkshakes. Steak 'n Shake is the recipient of the Nation's Restaurant News Golden Chain Award. Zagat has recognized Steak 'n Shake as having the No. 1 Milkshake. Steak 'n Shake Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc.
Campbell Franchisee Media Relations
Laura Medanich
(650) 575-0452
lmedanich@gmail.com
