September 2017
Glenview Veterinarian Featured On Suburban Chicago Radio Show

The Lively Radio Interview Covered A Variety Of Pet-Related Topics
 
 
Host Daniel French and Dr. Ashley Rossman DVM in the WCGO-AM reception room.
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Veterinarian Dr. Ashley Rossman, DVM, partner at Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital in Glenview, Illinois was recently interviewed on WCGO-AM, an Evanston, Illinois-based radio station. Daniel French, host of the "French and Friends" show that is broadcast weekdays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm CST, regularly interviews Chicago-area professionals about their careers and professions. French and Rossman discussed a variety of topics including traditional and herbal medications and treatments for pets; massage therapy; acupuncture; chiropractic; integrative treatments; laser therapy; separation anxiety; exercise; and rescue dogs and cats. Rossman will return to the French and Friends show at the end of September.

  Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital is one of a few veterinary hospitals to offer holistic veterinary care in addition to traditional Western veterinary medicine. Treatment programs are designed to not only treat animal health issues, but to help prevent them. Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital has been accredited through the American Animal Hospital Association for over 30 years. All veterinarians are licensed by the State of Illinois, and are accredited by the United States Department of Agriculture. Each veterinarian is certified to issue health certificates for animals to travel internationally.

  Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital is located at 330 Waukegan Road in Glenview, Illinois. For information, call (847) 729-5200 or view their web site at: www.glenoakanimalhospital.com

Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital
