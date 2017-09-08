News By Tag
Glenview Veterinarian Featured On Suburban Chicago Radio Show
The Lively Radio Interview Covered A Variety Of Pet-Related Topics
Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital is one of a few veterinary hospitals to offer holistic veterinary care in addition to traditional Western veterinary medicine. Treatment programs are designed to not only treat animal health issues, but to help prevent them. Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital has been accredited through the American Animal Hospital Association for over 30 years. All veterinarians are licensed by the State of Illinois, and are accredited by the United States Department of Agriculture. Each veterinarian is certified to issue health certificates for animals to travel internationally.
Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital is located at 330 Waukegan Road in Glenview, Illinois. For information, call (847) 729-5200 or view their web site at: www.glenoakanimalhospital.com
