 
News By Tag
* Utilities
* Technology
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765

Hansen Technologies welcomes Chris Lapham with next generation Hansen Banner CIS release imminent

Chris Lapham joins Hansen Technologies at a fantastic time with excitement building around the upcoming release of next generation industry leading Hansen Banner CIS.
 
 
Chris Lapham - Hansen Technologies
Chris Lapham - Hansen Technologies
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Utilities
Technology
Business

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Executives

ATLANTA - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Chris Lapham has over 20 years of experience in implementation, requirements gathering, training and sales support specific to the Utility industry. Chris is well known for taking the time to ensure his client's requirements are well understood, with this upfront work resulting in more successful outcomes post implementation.

John May, President Americas said "We are delighted to welcome Chris to the business at a really exciting time.  We have invested significant resources in building the next generation Hansen Banner CIS and we're excited about the possibilities ahead".  He went on to say "Banner CIS is well known in the industry as a comprehensive CIS and when you build on that functionally rich base and deliver user interfaces that maximise efficiencies you really take the product to the next level".

Chris Lapham added, "I am thrilled to join the Hansen Technologies team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous.  Together with the smart and passionate people that I have already met and Hansen's significant market strength I look forward to good times ahead".

About Chris

Chris was formerly at Itineris, CSG International and Itron where he built significant expertise in the Utilities sector.

About Hansen Technologies

With over 40 years' experience, Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is a leading global provider of billing and customer care technologies for utilities, telcos and pay-TV operators. Employing over 1000 experts, Hansen's proven and scalable solutions as well as its innovative and flexible offerings, wcj enable more than 600 clients to deliver cost-effective end-to-end business initiatives to improve their customers' experience.

Hansen has offices in New York, Bethlehem, Hazleton, Columbia, Atlanta, Houston and Carlsbad in the USA. Plus offices throughout the world in Australia, New Zealand, China, Denmark, Germany, Argentina, South Africa, Norway, Finland, Netherlands and Sweden servicing customers in over 80 countries around the world.

Check out http://hsntech.com for more about Hansen Technologies.

Contact
Contact:
John May - President, North America
***@hsntech.com
End
Source:Hansen Technologies
Email:***@hsntech.com
Posted By:***@hsntech.com Email Verified
Tags:Utilities, Technology, Business
Industry:Energy
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hansen Technologies Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share