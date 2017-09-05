Hansen Technologies welcomes Chris Lapham with next generation Hansen Banner CIS release imminent

Chris Lapham joins Hansen Technologies at a fantastic time with excitement building around the upcoming release of next generation industry leading Hansen Banner CIS.

Chris Lapham - Hansen Technologies

-- Chris Lapham has over 20 years of experience in implementation, requirements gathering, training and sales support specific to the Utility industry. Chris is well known for taking the time to ensure his client's requirements are well understood, with this upfront work resulting in more successful outcomes post implementation.John May, President Americas said "We are delighted to welcome Chris to the business at a really exciting time. We have invested significant resources in building the next generation Hansen Banner CIS and we're excited about the possibilities ahead". He went on to say "Banner CIS is well known in the industry as a comprehensive CIS and when you build on that functionally rich base and deliver user interfaces that maximise efficiencies you really take the product to the next level".Chris Lapham added, "I am thrilled to join the Hansen Technologies team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous. Together with the smart and passionate people that I have already met and Hansen's significant market strength I look forward to good times ahead".Chris was formerly at Itineris, CSG International and Itron where he built significant expertise in the Utilities sector.With over 40 years' experience, Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is a leading global provider of billing and customer care technologies for utilities, telcos and pay-TV operators. Employing over 1000 experts, Hansen's proven and scalable solutions as well as its innovative and flexible offerings, wcj enable more than 600 clients to deliver cost-effective end-to-end business initiatives to improve their customers' experience.