Samantha DeBianchi to Give Keynote Address at Miami's Keep It Moving Real Estate Conference

Samantha DeBianchi, is confirmed to provide the keynote speech at the Keep It Moving Real Estate Conference & Expo on Wednesday, November 08th, at the Hilton Miami Downtown. 
 
 
SAMANTHA DEBIANCHI
SAMANTHA DEBIANCHI
 
MIAMI - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- MerrickDamon Real Estate announces today that the First Lady of Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing: Miami", Samantha DeBianchi, will present the keynote session at the Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, on November 08, 2017, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida.

Samantha DeBianchi is the founder of DeBianchi Real Estate and is one of the nation's most sought out business and motivational keynote speakers. "Her drive for excellence coupled with her innate creativity and "over-the-top, out-of-the-box thinking" is what drew us to her during the selection process," said MerrickDamon Williams, Founder and CEO of MerrickDamon Real Estate.

Her dynamic personality and high-valued informative content is engaging all audiences across the globe. As an avid reader and researcher, she is educated on the latest market news and trends, and truly has a "sixth sense" for her client's real estate needs. She prides herself on employing a straight-forward approach and is constantly aiming to raise the bar of the real estate industry.

Conference attendees will learn how to keep focused, keep motivated, and keep it moving no matter what change may bring in the residential, commercial and international real estate market.

Conference registration is now open. Early Bird General Registration starts at $59 per person and includes CE's, all conference access, catered lunch, swag bag, and an evening networking reception. To learn more, register, and to become a sponsor or exhibitor, visit www.TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.

About MerrickDamon Real Estate:

With more than 50 combined years' of experience and more than 1 billion dollars in sales, MerrickDamon Real Estate is deeply rooted in the residential marketplace. Our list of clients includes some of the most influential people across the globe. Our team has a long track record built on the foundation of success, instinctual ability to identify market trends, and a relaxed, confident, personal business style that has made us the right choice for many. For more information about MerrickDamon Real Estate, visit www.merrickdamon.com (http://www.merrickdamon.com/%22%20%5Ct%20%22_blank).

