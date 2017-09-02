News By Tag
Themac Grinders to Continue After 81 Years
McGonegal Manufacturing Company, Inc Assets Acquired by Themac, LLC
It was the history and quality of the product that first caught the attention of the new owners.
"Since 1936, Themac grinders have been used in machine shops around the world", says the new owner, Norm Illian. "It's an honor that we are able to continue producing these high-quality grinders right here in New Jersey."
Mr. Illian has first-hand experience in machining as an owner and operator of a machining business for over 30 years. Together with his son, Kurt, Mr. Illian looks forward to manufacturing new grinding machines, as well as providing parts and service to existing machines that are currently being used by customers all over the world.
To learn more about the company visit the website at https://www.themacgrinders.com.
About Themac, LLC
Themac manufactures precision metal grinders which are commonly known as tool post grinders. A tool post grinder can attach to a lathe and provide a precise finish with tight tolerances. Themac grinders have exclusive features that make them easy to mount on any lathe, and they quickly adjust to meet precise grinding needs for high-quality finishes. To learn more about Themac grinders, visit https://www.themacgrinders.com.
Themac, LLC
***@themacgrinders.com
