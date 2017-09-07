 
#NoWalls #NoBans #JustLove: Community Leaders & Clergy Invite Public to Join Upland Rally

 
 
UPLAND, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- #United4Love organizers will lead a community rally and concert, #United4Love2, on Saturday, September 9, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Upland Memorial Park – on Foothill Blvd. between Hospital Way and Grove Avenue – in Upland, California.

This pro-community rally supports of all of our neighbors: immigrants, women, indigenous peoples, refugees, LGBTQIA friends, black, brown, white, Muslims, Jews, Christians, Buddhists, and other peace-loving traditions.

"We, the organizers of #United4Love (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/united4love) organized this rally – with the Defend Movement – as a revolutionary, progressive act of love aimed at uniting us as a nation and world," said LeDru LeBarb, #United4Love2 rally spokesperson. "Recent events – a wall, multiple bans, and now the DACA repeal – seek to divide us through fear. But we know that out of many we are one and is the most powerful force on earth."

Speakers and performers include:

Graywolf – American Indian Movement; Mayor Chris Garcia – Cudahy; Breanna Peterson & Veronica Peterson – Not in My Town Rally; Residents/Students in Upland; Crystal Keshawarz –Founder, United4Love Rally; Silvia Merlos – Co-Founder, Defend Movement; Broderick Dunlap –Black Lives Matter IE; Rev. Felicia Parazaider – Revolution of Love Ministries; Karla Algeria –

Freedom Socialist Party; Bobby Jo Chavaria – Founder, Inland Empire Do Peace and Nonviolence Alliance; Charlene McKinley-Powell – Vice President, Democrats of Greater Riverside; Alex Sanchez – Teamsters Union; Rev. Stephen Yorba – Pastor, Christian Church Disciples of Christ; Samerai the 7th; DJ Eclipse; Dukealliant; Saufty Shawna Cupples – Artist at hitRECord; Mellani – Independent Artist; Jannah – Independent Artist; LeDru LeBarb – Independent Artists w/ Funk House International

Join us as community leaders, artists, musicians, and poets demonstrate the power of inclusion, the power of unity, and the power of light.

Media Contact
Kim Edwards
kim4love2@gmail.com
Source:#United4Love
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
