NoWalls #NoBans #JustLove: Community Leaders & Clergy Invite Public to Join Upland Rally

-- #United4Love organizers will lead a community rally and concert,onat– on Foothill Blvd. between Hospital Way and Grove Avenue – in Upland, California.: immigrants, women, indigenous peoples, refugees, LGBTQIA friends, black, brown, white, Muslims, Jews, Christians, Buddhists, and other peace-loving traditions."We, the organizers of #United4Love (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/united4love)organized this rally – with the Defend Movement – as a revolutionary, progressive act of love aimed at uniting us as a nation and world," saidrally spokesperson. "Recent events – a wall, multiple bans, and now the DACA repeal – seek to divide us through fear. But we know that out of many we are one and is the most powerful force on earth."Speakers and performers include:Graywolf – American Indian Movement; Mayor Chris Garcia – Cudahy; Breanna Peterson & Veronica Peterson – Not in My Town Rally; Residents/Students in Upland; Crystal Keshawarz –Founder, United4Love Rally; Silvia Merlos – Co-Founder, Defend Movement; Broderick Dunlap –Black Lives Matter IE; Rev. Felicia Parazaider – Revolution of Love Ministries; Karla Algeria –Freedom Socialist Party; Bobby Jo Chavaria – Founder, Inland Empire Do Peace and Nonviolence Alliance; Charlene McKinley-Powell – Vice President, Democrats of Greater Riverside; Alex Sanchez – Teamsters Union; Rev. Stephen Yorba – Pastor, Christian Church Disciples of Christ; Samerai the 7; DJ Eclipse; Dukealliant;Saufty Shawna Cupples – Artist at hitRECord; Mellani – Independent Artist; Jannah – Independent Artist; LeDru LeBarb – Independent Artists w/ Funk House InternationalJoin us as community leaders, artists, musicians, and poets demonstrate the power of inclusion, the power of unity, and the power of light.