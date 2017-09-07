News By Tag
#NoWalls #NoBans #JustLove: Community Leaders & Clergy Invite Public to Join Upland Rally
This pro-community rally supports of all of our neighbors: immigrants, women, indigenous peoples, refugees, LGBTQIA friends, black, brown, white, Muslims, Jews, Christians, Buddhists, and other peace-loving traditions.
Speakers and performers include:
Graywolf – American Indian Movement; Mayor Chris Garcia – Cudahy; Breanna Peterson & Veronica Peterson – Not in My Town Rally; Residents/Students in Upland; Crystal Keshawarz –Founder, United4Love Rally; Silvia Merlos – Co-Founder, Defend Movement; Broderick Dunlap –Black Lives Matter IE; Rev. Felicia Parazaider – Revolution of Love Ministries; Karla Algeria –
Freedom Socialist Party; Bobby Jo Chavaria – Founder, Inland Empire Do Peace and Nonviolence Alliance; Charlene McKinley-Powell – Vice President, Democrats of Greater Riverside; Alex Sanchez – Teamsters Union; Rev. Stephen Yorba – Pastor, Christian Church Disciples of Christ; Samerai the 7th; DJ Eclipse; Dukealliant;
Join us as community leaders, artists, musicians, and poets demonstrate the power of inclusion, the power of unity, and the power of light.
Media Contact
Kim Edwards
kim4love2@gmail.com
