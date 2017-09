S.P.O.T. Releases Hot New Single "Transparency"

"Transparency" by S.P.O.T.

info@down2earthrecords.com

The long awaited track "Transparency" by Hip Hop artist S.P.O.T. has finally dropped and is undoubtedly on fire. The new track was released Friday, September 1st and is powered with heartfelt authenticity. The single released with a lyric video produced brilliantly and will definitely trigger an emotional response. This is the kind of music seldom heard nowadays. Where head meets heart, listeners will not be disappointed. Hear the influences of great lyricists such as Common and Black Thought, but most notably listen to the catchy refrain "It's all hate when the loves over" reminiscent of LL Cool J's provocative and sexy voice. The track is now available for a listen on Soundcloud and download on Bandcamp. S.P.O.T. (Strategy Produces Overall Thought) is a Hip Hop/Rap artist from East Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York. S.P.O.T. brings a different sound to the entertainment industry because of his musical diversity and cross-pollination of styles. His musical influences have led him to create the originality that he exhibits through production, songwriting, and live performances. He has performed at various shows and venues in New York and has also toured overseas with shows at La Meson-Marseille, France and L'Escale-Aubagne, France to name a few.