S.P.O.T. Releases Hot New Single "Transparency"
Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/
Bandcamp http://spotoner.bandcamp.com/
Connect with S.P.O.T.
YouTube http://www.youtube.com/
Soundcloud http://soundcloud.com/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/
Instagram http://www.instagram.com/
About
S.P.O.T. (Strategy Produces Overall Thought) is a Hip Hop/Rap artist from East Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York. S.P.O.T. brings a different sound to the entertainment industry because of his musical diversity and cross-pollination of styles. His musical influences have led him to create the originality that he exhibits through production, songwriting, and live performances. He has performed at various shows and venues in New York and has also toured overseas with shows at La Meson-Marseille, France and L'Escale-Aubagne, France to name a few. For more info visit websitewww.down2earthrecords.com
Contact
Down 2 Earth Records
info@down2earthrecords.com
www.down2earthrecords.com
Media Contact
info@down2earthrecords.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 07, 2017