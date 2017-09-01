News By Tag
Beats N Bars Festival Announces Major Sponsors
Toyota and Yelp sign on as sponsors of second-year festival.
Additional sponsors of the festival include 21c Hotel, Dope Cause We Said, Choice FM, Cocoa Cinnamon, and others. The title sponsor of the festival is Bull Durham Beer Company.
"It's amazing to have such household names as Toyota, Moog Music and Yelp partner with us this year," said Crystal Taylor, festival founder. "We're excited to see how we can partner with them in the coming days to take the festival to the next level."
G.O.O.D Music's own Cyhi the Prynce will be the headliner for the festival, set to release his debut album, No Dope On Sundays. The album will have star-studded features by Travis Scott, Pusha T, along with Schoolboy Q and is executive produced by Kanye West. The festival will also include a conference portion, including "From One MC to Another: Navigating the Industry W/ Cyhi The Prynce" featuring Cyhi the Prynce, Kaze, and Joshua Gunn; along with "Hip Hop in Community Spaces" with Pierce Freelon, along with others. The conference will run both Friday and Saturday.
Beats n Bars Festival is to be held on September 22-23 in Durham, North Carolina. TThe festival's missionis "to build stronger community through the influence of urban culture and music". With craft and love of the culture, the Beats n Bars experience includes exposure to all five elements, dope MC's plus an introduction to break out artists, both mainstream and local.
For Festival tickets & FMI, please visit www.beatsnbarsfestival.com
Media inquires/interviews, please fill out our media request form (https://docs.google.com/
