United Premier Soccer League Announces Long Beach City FC as Western Conference Expansion Team
Long Beach (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Long Beach (Calif.), Long Beach City Futbol Club, which previously played in the UPSL's Western Division in 2015, will return to play in the UPSL's Championship Division Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're pleased Long Beach City Futbol Club as chosen to re-join the UPSL. Owner Miguel Herrera has an exceptional eye for the game and he's been with successful teams in the past so he's seen what it takes to get it done and has only begun to start the journey for himself. We wish Mr. Herrera and Long Beach City FC the best as they get set to start the 2017 Fall Season."
Long Beach City FC is owned by South Bay resident Miguel Herrera, 23, a student and Assistant Soccer Coach at Long Beach's Cabrillo High School.
Herrera was on the Santa Ana Winds coaching staff when it won the UPSL championship in 2014, and was a part of the coaching staff in L.A. Wolves FC's inaugural campaign.
Long Beach City FC Owner and General Manager Miguel Herrera said, "It's amazing to see how much the league has grown. I remember UPSL Commissioner Yan Skwara telling me back in 2015, 'This is just the start of something big,' and it's wild to see just how much bigger the UPSL has become. We're excited to be back."
Long Beach City FC played in the UPSL in 2015, compiling an 11-7-0 record, good enough to finish sixth in the Western Division. The club's reserve team also has played several seasons in the SoCal Premier League.
"It's taken us a little while to find the right formula but I think we have the right group of players," Herrera said. "The players are wanting to take the step up and the UPSL has proven that it's the right league to do that."
The team is exploring venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Long Beach City FC
Long Beach City Futbol Club is an American soccer club currently based in Long Beach, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Long Beach City FC will begin play in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Founded in 2015, Long Beach City FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the f Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Miguel Herrera
Direct: 562-841-7536
Website: www.facebook.com/
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
