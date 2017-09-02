News By Tag
New Modern Minimalistic Bridal Brand Announces Formal Product Launch Party
Attendees will not only be supporting the local Denver business community, but will be taking part in making Denver fashion history! Learn about this brilliant new brand's story from Kaitlyn Thomas herself, Nuorikko's Founder, CEO and Designer. Her former bridal clients inspired her vision. They wanted to have a very different experience than what is currently being offered within the bridal industry.
"Not every bride has the option of going custom, or the vision to create a gown from scratch. Most brides simply want better options and the ability to find a style they feel beautiful and comfortable in. Nuorikko seeks to bring some of the best elements of the custom design process to the mass market, creating an experience that has room for individual style and different body types, but is much simpler, less time consuming, and less expensive than having a custom gown made."
Traditionally, brides go to an average of three boutiques or one large commercial bridal shop to find their perfect dress. They spend hours trying on different dresses. Shops typically do not carry our modern bride's size so she is forced to "try on" a gown that is way too large, clipped to show her what the dress could look like in months and thousands of dollars more in alteration charges. This type of experience leaves the bride feeling exhausted and stressed out since she doesn't know when she will have her actual dress and the end cost can be much higher depending on how much the dress will need to be altered to fit her correctly.
Nuorikko has been designed with the bride's experience in mind. Today's millennial bride wants to be able to customize and create her perfect dress. Enter Nuorikko's premium line of truly customizable pieces and mix and match separates. Each piece has been carefully crafted to mix with the rest of the line in a variety of silhouettes and layers, allowing the bride to create as many as 800 potential unique combinations. Easily create looks ranging from romantic and traditional, to sleek and modern - all made to order in just a few weeks, and shipped directly to her. The bride can use Nuorikko's technology driven platform to digitally envision her dress without leaving the comfort of her home, at any hour of the day.
Nuorikko's products and services are sophisticated, modern and truly unique. Creating a new individualized bridal experience with a price tag that fits well within the millennial bride's budget. Come experience the Haute Modern Bridal difference!
