City Cautions Consumers About Roof Repairs

-- While most roofing contractors are legitimate, there are some, known as "storm-chasers"or "roofing-gypsies,"that follow damaging storms looking for homeowners to exploit.In the wake of the recent hail storms, the City of Las Vegas' Community Development Department has received multiple complaints from area residents about roofers.The complaints range from aggressive door-to-door sales tactics, to shoddy workmanship, to unlicensed roofing contractors.Area residents are being advised of the following:• Door-to-door business solicitation without a permit is unlawful in Las Vegas, NM. You have the right to say "No" and order them to leave. If they do not leave, call the Las Vegas Police Department.• All roofing contractors are licensed through the New Mexico Construction Industries Division (CID.) Any roofer not licensed by the CID is operating illegally. To find out if a roofing contractor is licensed, call the CID at (505)222-9801 or the PSI at (877) 663-9267• The only New Mexico licenses for roofers are G02-Residential, GB98-General/Commercial, and GS21-Roofing Specialist.• Roofing repair requires an inspection and permitting process. If a roofer begins work on your dwelling without obtaining an inspection and permit, it should raise an immediate red flag.• Some roofers are specifically pushing for cash deals. Residents should be aware that should problems arise, cash deals make it difficult to get their money back.• If any roofer threatens to place a lein on your dwelling, call Code Enforcement at (505) 454-1401.Please do your homework, and make sure the roofer you select is CID licensed. The licensing process for roofing contractors exists for your protection