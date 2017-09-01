News By Tag
Born Ready Apparel Psalm 144: 1-6
Pre-order the perfect challenge coin for your battle prayer.
Born Ready Apparel coins are expertly designed by American veterans and crafted with the highest detail possible. This unique coin is double sided at 4 mm thick and 2 inch wide. Colors are highly detailed antique gold, antique silver with hand painted deep red. The front holds the strong and fearless Coast Guard Law Enforcement officer with their trusted rifle and body armor. The coin is formed in the shape of a shield. The back of the coin reads Psalm 144: 1-6 in its entirety.
Pre-orders are now available. Get yours before they go on sale.
Our Values
Born Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.
Our Gear
All of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.
Our Team
The Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!
To get this item visit:
https://bornreadyapparel.com/
For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Born Ready Apparel at bornreadyapparel.com
Find BRA on Facebook at Born Ready Apparel (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Born Ready Apparel
844-777-7784
***@bornreadyapparel.com
