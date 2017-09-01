Trump determined to eliminate DACA

As President Trump wages war on DACA Claudette Milner, host of A Matter of Interpretation revisits the Faces of Immigration, an in-depth interview with two DACA recipients.

Claudette Milner

Contact

Claudette Milner

***@claudettemilner.com Claudette Milner

End

-- On September 27, 2015 during election time host of A Matter of Interpretation then airing on WIGNTV- Networks interviewed DACA recipients Adonis Flores and Myreya Quintero Orozco. Both individuals represented the faces of immigration. Their stories mirror that of other illiegals across the US.Now two years later President Trump has waged war on DACA. During the Obama administration, faced with a inactive congress, and frustrated with the lack of an immigration bill President Obama sought to protect the rights of illegals that were brought to the United States by their parents so that they could seek a road to citizenship.Ms. Milner made these comment. When I conducted the interview I thought that individuals would be able to understand the dilema that these youth are dealing with. They grow up in a country where they see opportunity. They hope to have the same opportunuties for themselves. They dared to have the American dream. They want the same things for themselves and their future families as their friends have. They had expectations of a better life. In 6 months their dream will be over. Their hopes snatched away from them.We know that congress will not act because they are to childish to come together and fight for a better life for these youth. The truth is that many elected officials think that they don't deserve better. Unfortunately many of them are immigrants themselves.We cannot wage a moral war because elected officials will not get it. The war to save DACA must be an economic war. It will take a coalition of the right and the left. It has to be a boycott against businesses that do not support DACA and a quick halt to all party donations until congress and the senate act. The future of DACA is to important for us to just ignore. We must make our argument directly.Let your elected officials know you support DACA then act on your support by pulling out your money. Its time that we force our elected officials to do their job.