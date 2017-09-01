 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Powerstone CEO Rene' Decker Receives Michelle Carew Spirit Award from PCRF

Powerstone team that raised $300,000 in 7 years is honored in memory of hall of famer Rod Carew's daughter Michelle.
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Powerstone Property Management Inc. a leading full service Orange County, California based property management firm, today announced that  CEO Rene' Decker received the Michelle Carew Spirit Award for the work he and his company have done on behalf of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) at the 22nd annual Rod Carew Children's Golf Classic. The event was held at the Pelican Hill Golf Course in Newport Beach. The award was presented to Mr. Decker by baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew. Mr. Carew addressed the nearly 300 golfers and 60 sponsors saying: "You are helping save kids that are fighting just like my daughter did over 20 years ago. I may have lost a daughter, but every patient and survivor is one of my children now. These are my kids you are saving today."

Recipient Rene' Decker talked about the power of relationships saying: "Our sponsors have stepped up to the plate year after year not only with their donations but their energy. Together we have leveraged our network and relationships to add even more donations and just as importantly, awareness for this all-important life changing cause."  Through personal relationships years before Powerstone was ever formed, Rene' and his wife Kristie were well aware of the great work PCRF was doing. Rene' says: When we started Powerstone we were looking for an identity in the community. We were new and building a brand and reputation. Joining forces for such a great cause was a no brainer. Since then our relationship with PCRF has morphed into what it is today, an organic network of supporters and believers who always find a way to top last year's record achievements in giving."

For over 20 years PCRF has given this award to outstanding individuals or corporations who have demonstrated a passion for the mission of PCRF, to improve the care, quality of life and survival rate of all children with cancer. Jeri Wilson, PCRF Executive Director had this to say on the effort of Rene' and his team. "With the support of his team, they have found creative ways to flex their business relationships and contacts to generate over $300,000 for PCRF thus far. This gift of relationships has translated to increased awareness for kids fighting this disease, and has allowed us to give more funds to lifesaving research. Rarely do we see individuals harness their resources to such an effective extent."

About PCRF

The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation holds special events throughout the year. For more information call the PCRF office at 949-859-6312 or visit www.pcrf-kids.org. Since its founding in 1982, PCRF has partnered with businesses, foundations, and individuals and has raised over $40 million and granted $30 million to research toward the ultimate goal of ending pediatric cancers.

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development) with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA's. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain their vision for their property and that's why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to http://www.powerstonepm.com/
