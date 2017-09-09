Country(s)
Co+opportunity Market & Deli Culver City Grand Opening
Carnival-themed celebration! Free Food, Live music, carnival games & more!
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Co+opportunity Market & Deli's Culver City location will celebrate its Grand Opening this Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 11am – 4pm.
All are encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities planned for this day! There will be live music, carnival games, face painting and a balloon artist for kids, lots of food samples – the best of Co+opportunity - door prizes, raffles and more! The first 500 people entering the doors at 11am will receive a free 'I heart my Co+op bag'.
Beginning at 11 am, every 20th customer will be randomly chosen at the registers to spin a prize wheel. Prizes include an Electra Cruiser 7 bike, a Fitbit, iPad mini, $100 Co-op gift cards and more!
Become a Co-op member/owner at the Culver City location during the grand opening and receive 3 awesome gifts! Co+op Explorers can also enter a raffle to win prizes that include bikes and lunch boxes. Visit coopportunity.com for complete details.
Don't miss this big community event! Co+opportunity's new Culver City location is now fully stocked and ready to be enjoyed and explored!
Stay awhile, there's an indoor seating area, an outdoor patio, a public courtyard and an upper deck. Customers will be surprised and delighted to find an expanded food service section with fresh-made sandwiches, gourmet pizza, tacos, burritos, bowls, sushi, fresh juice and salad bar, hot entrees, a fresh vegan foods section, fresh meats and seafood, gourmet cheese and there's even kombucha and cold brew coffee on tap!
As with the Santa Monica location, the new Culver City store has 100% organic fruits and vegetables in the produce department, high quality vitamins, cosmetics and wellness products, bulk foods, bulk herbs and a large variety of natural grocery and household products.
Everyone is welcome to shop at Co+opportunity, and anyone may become an owner of the business.
Co+opportunity Culver City is centrally located at the corner of Washington Blvd. and National Blvd. It's easily accessible by the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, San Diego (405) Freeway and the new Metro Light Rail Station, with plenty of parking in the underground garage.
Shoppers can enter the parking structure on the right side of the street when heading east on Washington Blvd., just after National Blvd. When heading west on Washington Blvd., enter the structure from the side entrance by turning left on Wesley St., a half-block before National Blvd.
Store hours: Open daily from 7am – 10 pm.
ABOUT CO+OPPORTUNITY MARKET & DELI
Co+opportunity, also known as "the Co-op," is a community-owned grocery store with the freshest organic and local food. Everyone can shop and anyone can join. For more information about Co+opportunity Market & Deli, visit www.coopportunity.com.
Co+opportunity is located at 8770 Washington Blvd. in Culver City
