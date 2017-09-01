 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Inspirational journals to write in

New book release: The Inspirational Journal Book: Inspirational Journal to Write In: Self Help Book with Inspiration Quotes, Positive Affirmations and Motivational Exercises (Notebook)
 
 
motivational journal
motivational journal
 
BARTOW, Fla. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- A new inspirational book of called "The Inspirational Journal Book: Inspirational Journal to Write In: Self Help Book with Inspiration Quotes, Positive Affirmations and Motivational Exercises (Notebook)" is now available on all Amazon stores.

This book deals with inspiration and motivation. Sometimes in life we all need a little bit of push and the lack of it can really put us done. In such situations, we feel down and let go of our dreams. However, we can get motivated again if we follow and do certain exercises. For instance, reading motivational quotes, using positive affirmations, listening to certain types of music and so on. In this book there are various suggestions on how to do get motivated and remain inspired. There are many exercises which one can do to remain motivated.

What's included in the book: Inspirational Journal Book: Inspirational Journal to Write In: Self Help Book with Inspiration Quotes, Positive Affirmations and Motivational Exercises (Notebook)

Motivational exercises

Mandalas for coloring

Inspirational quotes

Positive affimations

Coloring positive affirmations and quotes

Examples of positive affirmations in this book:

I stand up for myself.

I will discard my old habits and acquire new positive habits.

I radiate success, beauty and charm.

I am at peace with everything that has happened.

I am hard working.

I am indestructible.

About the author

The author Shalu Sharma is a writer from Bihar, India. Some of her books in the same genre include

Self Help Book with 100 Inspiration Quotes From Famous People (Notebook)

Self Discovery Journal: 121 Thought Provoking Questions

Journal for Girls: 101 Thought Provoking Questions

Journal for Boys: 101 Thought Provoking Questions

Journal for Women: 105 Questions for Women with Motivational Quotes

Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself

Gratitude Journal: Keep a Gratitude Journal and Turn Pain to Joy

The Pregnancy Journal: Pregnancy Journal With Questions

The book can be downloaded as a kindle ebook and paperback on all Amazon stores.

USA: https://www.amazon.com/Inspirational-Journal-Book-Affirma...

Author Bio: https://www.amazon.com/Shalu-Sharma/e/B00E2NQBEA/

Click to Share