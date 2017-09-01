News By Tag
Consilium Pairing Medical Facilities with Healthcare Providers in Harvey Aftermath
"In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, what we're seeing is that clinics and hospitals in rural areas in South Texas and urban areas farther north are struggling to meet the increase in patient demand," Smith said. "We have had dozens of physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners specifically offer to help meet ongoing Harvey-related needs, whenever and wherever those may occur. The willingness of these providers—many of whom do not typically work on a locum tenens basis—to help has been truly inspirational."
Locum tenens, a Latin phrase meaning "to hold the place of," refers to the temporary placement of healthcare providers at understaffed medical facilities. Locum tenens professionals typically cover shifts on a short- or long-term basis, for days, weeks, or months.
"We recognize that the full effects of this disaster are not yet realized," Smith said. "The reality is that many displaced residents will not return home immediately, if at all, so the uptick in need for healthcare and behavioral health providers may persist for a long while. We want administrators to know that if they are not yet fully staffed, we are equipped to help for as long as necessary."
Consilium, Your Partner in Locum Tenens, connects contract healthcare professionals with understaffed medical facilities across the country. For more information about Consilium, please visit: http://www.consiliumstaffing.com/
Media Contact
Sarah Clinton
Communications/
sclinton@consiliumstaffing.com
214-294-4994
Contact
Jason Smith
4694263820
jsmith@consiliumstaffing.com
