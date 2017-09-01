News By Tag
Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. Completes Construction For Fairfax School District
Construction began in March of 2017 and was completed in a little under five months in August of 2017, using sub-contractors based in California. The system was approved to operate by PG&E and is now energized. The school district will benefit from the reduced cost of the electricity as California has been switching to peak-demand electricity pricing as of 2017.
"The Fairfax Unified School District is pleased to have worked with Onyx for our renewable energy initiatives. Onyx has been a great project developer and has ensured the highest quality and efficiency in all areas of the project. We look forward to working with Onyx in the future." says Michael Coleman, Superintendent, Fairfax School District.
Onyx applauds The School District in working towards a more sustainable, cleaner environment, and has been working very hard to make sure The School District will reach their future energy goals seamlessly. "We are excited to support the Fairfax Unified School District in their pursuit of a more sustainable energy future, and look forward to partnering on future projects together" says Matt Rosenblum, CEO of Onyx.
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full-service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com.
