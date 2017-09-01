 
September 2017





"Great Black War Fighters: Profiles in Service - Revised Edition 2017"

Revised Book Edition Extolls America's Greatest Black Soldiers
 
 
Great Black War Fighters
Great Black War Fighters
 
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Great Black War Fighters: Profiles in Service was first published in May 2012. Why write a revised edition five years later?

Author Ben L. Walton writes: "The decision to reissue it in 2017, as a military history collectible, was based on the many outstanding reviews received from readers during the first six months after it was launched. Also, in the original volume, there were no pictures. They can be found in this new tome. In addition, it was fitting to make the volume available again as a keepsake for men and women who have served or are not performing in the nation's armed forces. Warriors who may never have heard of Great Black War Fighters."

This new edition chronicles 29 black officers from among the 250 African-American soldiers researched for the book. It becomes a resource for military personnel on active duty or those in the reserves who want to read how a group of black officers reached the pinnacle of their career, and doing it against enormous odds.

The history begins after President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981 in 1948, which abolished segregation in the nation's armed forces, and allowed blacks in the military to rise in the ranks to become admirals and generals.

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/Iz_tbbJlNso



About the Author: Ben L. Walton retired from the U.S. Army in November 1978 after serving 30 years, rising in rank from private to colonel. He then began a second career as an administrative services executive in the public and private sectors, receiving official certification from five national professional associations. In 2000, he became a freelance writer, producing hundreds of essays on several subjects that have appeared in periodicals throughout the U.S. He is also the author of two books, How to Be a Daily Winner and My Writings: Personal Essays.

"This extraordinary book reveals information not found in standard history books. It shows how the contributions of many courageous black soldiers have made America a better nation. We are proud to once again be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

GREAT BLACK WAR FIGHTERS: PROFILES IN SERVICE REVISED EDITION – 2017 (ISBN: 978-1-946539-45-8) is now available for $31.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbpra.com/BenLWalton or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

