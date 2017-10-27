News By Tag
Submit Your Film | Sima Awards 2018
The 6th annual Social Impact Media Awards is now open for entries.
6TH ANNUAL INTL. SOCIAL IMPACT MEDIA AWARDS (SIMA)
OPENS FOR ENTRIES
LOS ANGELES (August 14, 2017) – Impact filmmakers and creatives rejoice. For their 6th year, the Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA) will open for entries on September 8, 2017.
Known for bridging the global gap between filmmakers and their audiences and encouraging thoughtful action, the annual SIMA Awards honor the works of content creators who are pushing the boundaries of social and political storytelling.
"In 2017 we marched in some of the largest protests in history, held hands through disaster and recovery, and continue to witness game-changing political, environmental and cultural shifts around the globe. The annual SIMA Awards are here to honor those who capture these moments, bringing us face to face with some of the most thought-provoking perspectives through the power of film. " -Daniela Kon, Executive Director, Founder SIMA
Through the years, SIMA's work at the intersection of film and activism has brought an international spotlight to some of the world's most pressing social issues through documentary filmmaking with previous winners including: Maisie Crow's JACKSON, taking us behind the scenes of women's reproductive rights in the U.S., Nanfu Wang's HOOLIGAN SPARROW delivers an unprecedented insight into activism in China, and Marc Silver's WHO IS DAYANI CRISTAL?, unveiling the journey of forgotten immigrants found dead near the U.S./Mexico border.
From September 8 to October 27 2017, SIMA is accepting submissions for feature-length and short-format documentaries, virtual reality (VR) films, and impact videos that move, enlighten, and transform our world. Think: mind-blowing social issue and advocacy films with inspirational subjects and blood-pumping storytelling from over 140 countries around the globe.
"Filmmaking is an important tool in the effort to examine issues and raise awareness, as well as make change and positively impact societies around the globe. It's a form of communication that transcends the barriers of language and geography, helping global issues reach an international audience. Blackmagic Design is thrilled to be able to support SIMA and its work around these important initiatives with the SIMA Awards, as well as the many talented creatives who seek to inspire social change through cinema." -Bob Caniglia, Director of Sales Operations, Black Magic Design
ABOUT THE 2018 SIMA AWARDS:
Each year, films from all over the world are invited to compete for honors, cash prizes, industry accolades, media features, distribution opportunities, entry into SIMA's signature film programs. Finalists will be announced on January 9, 2018 and Winners announced on February 7, 2018.
SIMA is looking for original, wise, brave, eye-opening and creative productions that increase the awareness of viewers to local and global issues, to the resilience of humans facing deprivation, to the politics and movements of human rights, environmental and social justice, and to efforts and agents of change worldwide. We seek productions that raise important questions about the state of our contemporary world, and inspire people to reflect on the meaning and potential of social activism and social transformation.
ENTRY CATEGORIES
Feature Documentaries, Short Documentaries, Virtual Reality (VR)/ 360 Films, and Impact Videos: Innovations and Creative Advocacy
DEADLINES
Early Bird (September 8th – September 26th)
Regular (September 27th – October 10th)
Late(October 11th – October 27th)
SUBMIT
Submit your films to
SPONSORS
SIMA's Sponsors are committed to the collaborative effort of honoring the most thought-provoking documentary films of our time. Sponsors include: Vena-Cava, Adobe, Black Magic Design, Rebelhouse Group, and Sir Peter Ustinov Stiftung.
SOCIAL IMPACT MEDIA AWARDS (SIMA)
CATALYZING IMPACT CINEMA WORLDWIDE
SIMAAWARDS.ORG
TWITTER
Contact
Daniela Kon - Executive Director
Jordan Wilson - Communications
***@simaawards.org
