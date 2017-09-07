Country(s)
Meet the Company Raising Marijuana Professionalism
Infinity, Inc aims to solve today's problems so you can focus on revenue for the future.
The marijuana industry existed in the shadows well before the recent push to legalization. The industry has long been thought of in the past as an underground market place ran by what some would call "unorganized individuals."
By year 2021, the marijuana industry is on track to become a $21 billion business according to ArcView, the leading research and investment organization in the industry. "The cannabis industry is a major economic driver and job-creation engine for the U.S. economy", said Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data. With the possibility of almost 300,000 jobs by 2020, it remains as a positive economic force in the U.S. The industry already employs 100,000 to 150,000 workers based on projections on analysis from the Marijuana Policy Group in Colorado. Many employees in the industry are grateful for their jobs but the substitute culture appeals to many who have no interest in working for a corporate giant. This has led to pulling professionals from more traditional industries who are looking for new challenges, such as Infinity.
Infinity consultants are made up of PhDs, JDs, MBAs, finance majors, business managers, entrepreneurs and marketing execs who are up to the complex challenge of changing the way the marijuana industry operates. Infinity uncovers the needs of every client and their institutional context, dynamics, and macroeconomics, which makes them a pinnacle trendsetter in the cannabis space. Studying the trends and best practices globally drives their integral ability to help their clients achieve goals locally. Chairman and founder, Dr. D., claims there are at least eight benefits to outsourcing sales and marketing to Infinity. Dr. D. states, "Infinity can provide lower cost and risk solutions for infrastructure, company stability, time savings, talent access, and overall growth for our clientele, which enables greater profits and longevity in a burgeoning industry".
As the marijuana industry grows, it is very much in need of support from companies as Infinity to keep the marketplace maturing and bridging the gap of business to business professionalism.
